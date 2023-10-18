Home » A Unique Piece of Apple History: The Auction of an Employee Recognition for Years of Service
A Unique Piece of Apple History: The Auction of an Employee Recognition for Years of Service

A peculiar object has become Apple’s most valuable recognition. LCG Auctions is set to put up for sale an Apple employee award from 2020 that covers the period between 2000-2020, including the launches of iconic products such as iPod, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, as well as the passing of Steve Jobs. The recognition features a mirror-shaped Apple logo in the tone “Space Gray,” weighs 7.6 pounds, and measures 7 x 2 x 7 inches. The lucky bidder will receive the award in its original packaging, which includes a logo protector and a note from CEO Tim Cook.

The recognition has a purposeful design, made from the same 6000 series aluminum used in Apple’s products. The alloy is cast into ingots, cut into blocks, and then machined before being stained space gray and anodized for a protective layer. The auction for this coveted Apple “symbol” will start at $2,500.

The Apple recognition will be auctioned on October 16 along with other items, including sealed original iPhones, one of which was only produced for a short period, and a sealed original iPod. This demonstrates the enduring appeal of Apple products for collectors.

Speculation surrounds the final price that this unique recognition will fetch at auction. Apple enthusiasts are invited to join the conversation and share their thoughts.

