The Apple Watch Ultra is a very capable device, a must-have for professional athletes and adventurous people alike. The wearable has a new design with a bright orange action button on the side. Although the “Ultra” is designed to withstand tough conditions, you can also use it as an everyday watch.

In terms of build quality, the wearable has a titanium casing with a flat display. Dissatisfied with the titanium case and bright orange buttons of the Apple Watch Ultra, one user decided to convert it to a brushed finish.

User “perezr10” on the MacRumors forum stated that when he considered wearing it as a normal everyday watch, there were five things he hated about the design. Tall hunchback that serves as a crown guard, holes everywhere, orange buttons, and a finish that looks like starlight aluminum. Nothing can be done about the first three problems, but the last two are solvable.

The user decided to mod his Apple Watch Ultra to have a brushed finish. With the Dremel power tool, the user must remove the bright orange on the action button. In addition, he used a coarse abrasive finish to remove the sandblasted look on the original equipment. This gives the wearable a brushed finish without the dazzling bright orange on the action buttons.