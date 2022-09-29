Home Business A user brushed the titanium case of the Apple Watch Ultra – Apple
Business

A user brushed the titanium case of the Apple Watch Ultra – Apple

by admin
A user brushed the titanium case of the Apple Watch Ultra – Apple

The Apple Watch Ultra is a very capable device, a must-have for professional athletes and adventurous people alike.The wearable has a new design with a bright orange action button on the side. Although the “Ultra” is designed to withstand tough conditions, you can also use it as an everyday watch.

access:

Apple Online Store (China)

In terms of build quality, the wearable has a titanium casing with a flat display. Dissatisfied with the titanium case and bright orange buttons of the Apple Watch Ultra, one user decided to convert it to a brushed finish.

User “perezr10” on the MacRumors forum stated that when he considered wearing it as a normal everyday watch, there were five things he hated about the design. Tall hunchback that serves as a crown guard, holes everywhere, orange buttons, and a finish that looks like starlight aluminum. Nothing can be done about the first three problems, but the last two are solvable.

The user decided to mod his Apple Watch Ultra to have a brushed finish. With the Dremel power tool, the user must remove the bright orange on the action button. In addition, he used a coarse abrasive finish to remove the sandblasted look on the original equipment. This gives the wearable a brushed finish without the dazzling bright orange on the action buttons.

See also  "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" with a total box office of 140 million knives won the top box office of the US travel reform movie - Movie - cnBeta.COM

You may also like

Ferrari in trouble in Piazza Affari, Morgan Stanley...

From 2399 yuan!Xiaomi Civi 2 JD.com sells trade-in...

Smart working, boom in the North East: 70%...

5 big things in today’s financial markets: Bond...

Italy risk weighs on UniCredit and Intesa SanPaolo:...

The ecosystem of contents becomes central to the...

Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, vivo teamed up with mobile...

European Union, consumer confidence in the EU economy...

Samsung S23 Ultra Appearance Comparison S22 Ultra Original...

Mfe slips on the lowest, the Berlusconi never...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy