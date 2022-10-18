U.S. oil steady at $85 as dollar weakens to offset recession fears



On Monday (October 17), Brent oil futures were basically flat, with a settlement price of $91.62 per barrel. Fears that high inflation and energy costs could drag the global economy into recession offset support from the dollar index, which fell more than 1 percent.

The U.S. New York Fed’s manufacturing index fell by 9.1 in October, far below expectations for a decline of 4. Subsequently, the US dollar index fell all the way to 111.91, a new low since October 6; the weakening of the US dollar provided support for oil prices.

Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial, said: “U.S. inflation remains a major talking point, and with the Fed set to raise rates until at least next year, there are fears of escalating demand destruction. At the same time, the possibility of further Fed rate hikes is helping curb price increases.”

The supply side is also putting pressure on oil prices. In its productivity report, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said total U.S. shale oil production rose by around 103,000 bpd to 9.104 million bpd in November (up 127,000 bpd in October). Oil production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the largest U.S. shale oil basin, is expected to rise by about 50,000 bpd in November to a record 5.453 million bpd.

Bakken crude production is set to rise in November to the highest level since December 2020. U.S. Eagle Ford crude output in November is set to rise to its highest level since April 2020.

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports rose to 7.6 million bpd in August from 7.38 million bpd in July, the highest since April 2020 and the third straight monthly increase, data from the Joint Organization Data Initiative (JODI) showed. Crude output in the world‘s largest oil exporter rose to 11.051 million bpd in August from 10.815 million bpd in July.

Saudi Arabia and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) provide JODI with monthly export data, which the agency later publishes on its website. Note: OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, agreed at a meeting in Vienna earlier this month to cut its output target by 2 million barrels per day.

The National Energy Administration said it would significantly increase domestic energy supply capacity and strengthen risk controls on key commodities such as coal, oil, natural gas and electricity. The reserve capacity of key commodities will be further improved.

(U.S. oil hour chart)