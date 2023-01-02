(Original Title: One Week Institutional Research and Tracking | Zelgen Pharmaceuticals is “Hot” and its “Star Drug” Jacktinib Hydrochloride Tablets Approved for Clinical Treatment of Severe New Corona Virus)

According to Starmine data, this week (December 24-December 30), the agency surveyed a total of 45 listed companies, among which the number of surveys on the Shenzhen main board companies was the largest, reaching 22, and the sector accounted for more than 48%.

It is worth noting that Zelgen Pharmaceuticals is included in the list of stocks with the largest number of receiving institutions and the highest frequency this week. Zelgen Pharmaceuticals is also the research object of this week’s star private equity funds – Zhengyuan, Panjing, and Gopher.

According to public information, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. was established in 2009 and is committed to the independent research and development, production and commercialization of innovative drugs. The company’s third quarter report for 2022 shows that the operating income in the first three quarters was 198 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 100.75%. The net loss attributable to shareholders of listed companies was 364 million yuan. The net loss attributable to shareholders of listed companies after deducting non-recurring gains and losses was 394 million. Basic earnings per share -1.52 yuan.

In the recent investor relations activities, investors paid close attention to the progress of the company’s self-developed jaktinib hydrochloride in the indications of the new crown and the progress in the treatment of autoimmune diseases. According to the company’s introduction, Jaktinib Hydrochloride has a similar mechanism of action to Baricitinib approved by the US FD and WHO for the treatment of severe COVID-19. The Phase II clinical trial of Jacktinib Tablets in the treatment of severe novel coronavirus pneumonia has been approved by the State Food and Drug Administration.

In addition, the therapeutic effect of Jacktinib tablets on myelofibrosis has also attracted investors’ attention. According to the company, there is currently no effective treatment for myelofibrosis patients who are intolerant to ruxolitinib in my country. Jacktinib Hydrochloride Tablets is the first drug that has successfully registered clinical trials for this indication and is expected to provide Ruxolitinib provides an effective and safe treatment option for patients with myelofibrosis who are intolerant.