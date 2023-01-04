After the failure of A16 research and development, Apple will be more realistic in the next A17, and will not play performance.

For the next A17, Apple may continue to be unable to play with performance, after all, the lack of talent is a bit big. According to 9to5 Mac, the Apple A17 chip (TSMC 3nm process) expected to be used in the iPhone 15 may focus more on improving battery life than processing performance.

At present, there are still 9 months before the release of Apple’s new iPhone 15, and TSMC’s factories will have enough time to prepare. TSMC has celebrated the start of mass production of 3nm chips.

Apple leaker ShrimpApplePro has hinted that the iPhone 16 will use the A18 Bionic chip based on TSMC’s 3nm process to boost CPU and GPU performance. In addition, the iPhone 16 series will also bring faster LPDDR5X memory.

In contrast, the iPhone 14 Pro uses LPDDR5 memory. Apple doesn’t want to upgrade the memory type in this year’s iPhone 15 series, so overall, this year’s A17 still doesn’t have much bright spot.

As for the processor, the A17 bionic chip of the iPhone 15 Pro will be based on TSMC’s N3B chip process, while the iPhone 16 will be equipped with the A18 bionic chip, which will go further to the 3nm process.

As mentioned earlier, Apple does not want to change the type of memory on the iPhone 15, but it is expected that the high-end iPhone 15 Pro will use 8GB of memory, so the overall memory specifications are also residual.