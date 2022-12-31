A16 R&D failed! iPhone 15 equipped with A17 exposure: Apple does not play performance

Apple has always been proud of the performance of the A-series processors, but the A16 rollover was unexpected, and behind this is the departure of the R&D personnel.

According to The Information, the iPhone 14 Pro’s A16 Bionic chip uses a similar architecture to the iPhone 13 Pro’s A15, but that’s just Apple’s backup plan. The company wanted to add a next-generation GPU that supports ray tracing, but the chip team discovered a critical design error late in development.

During Apple’s September keynote, it didn’t tout the huge gains of the new chips, as it usually does, simply mentioning a 50 percent increase in memory bandwidth to the GPU.

For the next A17, Apple may continue to be unable to play with performance, after all, the lack of talent is a bit big. According to 9to5 Mac, the Apple A17 chip (TSMC 3nm process) expected to be used in the iPhone 15 may focus more on improving battery life than processing performance.

At present, there are still 9 months before the release of Apple’s new iPhone 15, and TSMC’s factories will have enough time to prepare. TSMC has celebrated the start of mass production of 3nm chips.

According to TSMC, the 3nm process has better performance than 5nm chips while reducing power consumption by about 35%.