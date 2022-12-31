Home Business A16 R&D failed! iPhone 15 equipped with A17 exposure: Apple does not play performance – yqqlm
Business

A16 R&D failed! iPhone 15 equipped with A17 exposure: Apple does not play performance – yqqlm

by admin
A16 R&D failed! iPhone 15 equipped with A17 exposure: Apple does not play performance – yqqlm

A16 R&D failed! iPhone 15 equipped with A17 exposure: Apple does not play performance

2022-12-30 10:19:08 Source: KuaiTech Author: Xuehua Editor: Xuehua Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

Apple has always been proud of the performance of the A-series processors, but the A16 rollover was unexpected, and behind this is the departure of the R&D personnel.

According to The Information, the iPhone 14 Pro’s A16 Bionic chip uses a similar architecture to the iPhone 13 Pro’s A15, but that’s just Apple’s backup plan. The company wanted to add a next-generation GPU that supports ray tracing, but the chip team discovered a critical design error late in development.

During Apple’s September keynote, it didn’t tout the huge gains of the new chips, as it usually does, simply mentioning a 50 percent increase in memory bandwidth to the GPU.

For the next A17, Apple may continue to be unable to play with performance, after all, the lack of talent is a bit big. According to 9to5 Mac, the Apple A17 chip (TSMC 3nm process) expected to be used in the iPhone 15 may focus more on improving battery life than processing performance.

At present, there are still 9 months before the release of Apple’s new iPhone 15, and TSMC’s factories will have enough time to prepare. TSMC has celebrated the start of mass production of 3nm chips.

According to TSMC, the 3nm process has better performance than 5nm chips while reducing power consumption by about 35%.

A16 R&D failed! iPhone 15 equipped with A17 exposure: Apple does not play performance

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

See also  Manufacturing PMI in June was 50.9%, my country's economic operation continues to expand

Responsible Editor: Xuehua

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

You may also like

Nreal achieves mass production of 100,000 sets of...

2022 public offering fund performance list: Inflation-themed funds...

Zhang Yaoxi: Gold will remain strong in the...

Three charts to understand asset performance in 2022:...

The new CAP: here’s how to apply and...

Three charts to understand asset performance in 2022:...

The price starts from 228,800 yuan, and the...

Ideal released OTA L7 series will be launched...

Tariff tax items “new” to benefit people’s livelihood,...

Ideal released OTA L7 series will be launched...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy