Home Business A24 / A25, the State Council overturns the TAR ruling: the motorways return to Anas
Business

A24 / A25, the State Council overturns the TAR ruling: the motorways return to Anas

by admin
A24 / A25, the State Council overturns the TAR ruling: the motorways return to Anas

breaking latest news. Another twist in the management of the A24 and A25 motorways: control is back in the hands of Anas, as established by a decree law of the Council of Ministers on 7 July last. The Council of State, with a specific decree, reformed the order of the Lazio TAR which had twice granted the suspension of the decision of the Cdm, accepting the appeal of the concessionaire Strada dei Parchi spa which had turned to the administrative judges against the revocation in damage for serious breaches of the concession.

The Council of State has wrapped up the request of the state advocacy suspending the order of the TAR of 27 July and setting the hearing on the next 25 August. From today the management returns to the hands of the state through Anas, at the height of a close battle between the central government and the company of the Abruzzo industrial group Toto destined to continue for a long time.

See also  It all depends on the Fed: strategists remain bullish for coming quarters, 'stay-at-home' appeal remains high among sectors

You may also like

Wanwei Tianjin Dongjiang Port Cold Chain Park opens...

Savings and autonomy for the Bayon baby suv...

On August 1, the net purchase of northbound...

Autostrade, the Government wins at the Council of...

Promote consumption replenishment, stimulate potential and release Shanghai...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County District News...

Istat, jump in the number of employees in...

Universal card stacking combination, the new features of...

Energy lands on Euronext Growth Milan, shares soar...

What is the difference between the pilot pension...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy