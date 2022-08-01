breaking latest news. Another twist in the management of the A24 and A25 motorways: control is back in the hands of Anas, as established by a decree law of the Council of Ministers on 7 July last. The Council of State, with a specific decree, reformed the order of the Lazio TAR which had twice granted the suspension of the decision of the Cdm, accepting the appeal of the concessionaire Strada dei Parchi spa which had turned to the administrative judges against the revocation in damage for serious breaches of the concession.

The Council of State has wrapped up the request of the state advocacy suspending the order of the TAR of 27 July and setting the hearing on the next 25 August. From today the management returns to the hands of the state through Anas, at the height of a close battle between the central government and the company of the Abruzzo industrial group Toto destined to continue for a long time.