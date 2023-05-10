A290_β, the concept of the first electric Alpine, makes its debut

Listen to the audio version of the article

Alpine’s electric era starts with the A290_β, a concept that anticipates the first electric model of the brand which, to all intents and purposes, is the technological and sports division of the Renault group.

The A290_β (read beta) not only anticipates features and solutions of the electric compact that will be presented in 2024 derived from the future Renault 5 E-Tech Electric, but also that the Alpine will transform by 2026 from manufacturer with a range formed by a single brand model (the A110) with three families of battery-powered cars, the result of experience developed for both Formula 1 and Endurance racing.

Alpine A290_β, the first hot-hatch daughter of the Renaulution strategy

The Renaulution plan defined by Luca de Meo, CEO of the Renault group, envisages two other battery-powered models in addition to the final A290 by 2026. It is a crossover defined as a GT which suggests a high-wheeled model in coupe format and heir of the current sports A110, which should also be the result of a collaboration with Lotus. The three future Alpines will also stage a remodulation of the denominations, albeit respecting the brand’s naming strategy which provides for acronyms composed of the letter A followed by three numbers. The first number corresponds to the size of the vehicle and in the case of the concept the 2 indicates that it is a compact car, the 90 identifies the multi-purpose models while the letter β refers to the beta tests used in the world of software to indicate that the concept precedes the final version.

Alpine A290_β, iconic and harmonious silhouette in composite materials

Like the forthcoming Renault 5 E-Tech Electric, the A290_β is based on the Cmf-Bev platform, which the Renault group has developed for native electric models. Aesthetically, the kinship between the first battery-powered Alpine and the future compact Bev from Renault is transmitted both by the compact dimensions, which have not been revealed like all the other numbers of the concept, and by the bodywork made entirely of carbon. The latter almost mirrors that of the definitive version, but despite being that of a battery-powered hot-hatch it has no redundant solution. In fact, it almost imperceptibly integrates a sophisticated mix of aerodynamic solutions. The air flows in ducts that start from the front headlights to intercept the aerobridge on the bonnet and then flow over the pavilion to be channeled inside the spoiler above the rear window, which is disproportionately large. Obviously, there is no shortage of front intakes and air vents in the front wheel arches to optimize lateral profiling which are even provided for by the “suspended” mirrors which allow the flows to homogeneously surround the shape of the side.

Alpine A290_β, the racing-style interior is worthy of a show-car

The passenger compartment of the A290_β is, on the other hand, far from that of the standard A290. First of all, because the A290 will be the extreme evolution of the electric 5 and, like the Renault-branded model, will be configured to meet the needs of road and family use, in the wake of what the “gitti” sector has always offered ”. In short, the passenger compartment of the A290_β is that of a pure show car or, if you prefer, a technological showcase. Configured with three seats, with the driver’s seat in the center and further forward than the sides, it is covered with innovative materials such as laser-worked leather and sandblasted aluminium, illuminated by reflective coatings and refers to the racing world with the “command bridge”. Or rather, with the steering wheel inspired by that of Formula 1 whose plate is set in the structure with an arrow design that represents, or would represent, the dashboard. The steering wheel integrates the display above, below the crown, which shows all the driving data and functions of the A290_β as well as all the controls, including the one for the 10” overboost which will also be present on all future battery-powered Alpines.