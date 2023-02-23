Growing margins for the multiutility

A2A filed 2022 with results higher than market forecasts. So in the middle of the day, in Piazza Affari, the share of the company controlled by the municipalities of Milan and Brescia marked a leap of over 2%. In particular, gInvestors appreciated the figure for the ordinary gross operating margin which stood at 1.5 billion euro. The value is on the high end of the company-provided range of targets and represents a 7% increase over the prior year. Not only. Organic investments recorded a 15% growth over the previous year, reaching 1.24 billion. The net financial position amounts to 4.26 billion, for a multiple with the Ebitda equal to 2.8 times (from 2.9 times in 2021).

Increase the production of clean energy

Installed renewable capacity is 2.5 GW, up 12% on the previous year. “In a complex year like the one just ended, characterized by economic uncertainty and international tensions, the preliminary data confirm the solidity of the group and the ability to continue to grow” explains the managing director, Renato Mazzoncini, in a note. “Our business model, based on the diversification of activities, has guaranteed the stability necessary to face the turbulence of the markets, without losing the support and proximity to our customers” he adds.

Historical record for investments

“We continued to contribute to the country’s sustainable growth and energy independence with 1.24 billion euros of organic investments, an increase compared to the previous year which had already marked the historical record of our company” adds the manager. “2023 will see us still engaged in implementing the objectives identified in our industrial plan, through the creation of strategic infrastructures for the development of renewables, the recovery of materials and the strengthening of retì.com” he concludes. No mention of possible acquisitions for a group that intends to grow as evidenced by the interest shown in Edison.