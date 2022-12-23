Listen to the audio version of the article

The collaboration between the A2A Group and Volta Gestione Energie in the renewable sources sector continues. The two companies have in fact signed an agreement which provides for the entry by AEB, controlled by the A2A Group, with majority stakes in VGE05, a company which has obtained authorization for the construction and operation of a photovoltaic plant in the municipalities of Santa Maria la Longa and Pavia di Udine, which will have an installed capacity of 59.1 MW and will produce over 85 GWh per year, meeting the annual electricity needs of over 30,000 families.

The plant will make it possible to reduce the annual consumption of natural gas by around 16 million cubic meters and will avoid the emission of around 36,000 tonnes of CO2, helping to facilitate the country’s path towards the energy transition.

The completion of the operation is expected within the first half of 2023. Renato Mazzoncini, CEO of A2A observed: «Italy is fifth last in Europe for energy autonomy but it is the country that has made the most progress in the last decade. Only through the enhancement of indigenous sources will it be able to reduce dependence on foreign gas supplies, as well as accelerate its decarbonisation process. In the current context we continue to do our part and this operation confirms the group’s commitment to favor the development of renewables in our territories».