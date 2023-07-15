AAA and Other Insurers Pulling Out of Florida as Insurance Market Instability Grows

Title: AAA Company Joins List of Insurers Retreating from Florida’s Volatile Insurance Market

Miami, Florida – In response to the escalating risk of natural disasters, AAA company has announced its decision not to renew auto and home insurance policies for “some clients” in the Sunshine State. This move by AAA adds to the growing number of insurers reducing their presence in Florida due to the unstable insurance market within the state.

Experts within the insurance sector have stated that in recent years, Florida’s insurance market has become increasingly challenging. Last year’s hurricane season led to an unprecedented surge in reinsurance rates, significantly raising operational costs for insurance companies. As a result, some insurers have chosen not to renew policies for select customers.

While AAA has not provided specific details on the number of affected clients, the company clarified that only a “small percentage” of its policyholders will be impacted by this measure. However, AAA is not alone in this trend, as other insurers are also scaling back their services for Florida residents.

Just recently, Farmers Insurance disclosed that it would not be offering coverage in the state, affecting roughly 100,000 customers. This decision primarily affects the company’s branded policies, which account for around 30% of coverages sold in Florida. Additionally, Bankers Insurance and Lexington Insurance, an AIG subsidiary, exited Florida last year, citing the high cost of insuring residents in the aftermath of recent natural disasters.

The devastating hurricanes Ian and Nicole, which battered Florida in 2022, resulted in billions of dollars in damages and sadly claimed more than 150 lives. These catastrophic events have led to a staggering increase in homeowners insurance rates within the state, now reaching three times the national average.

Moreover, experts project a further rise of 40% in insurance rates this year, exacerbating the difficulties faced by the Florida insurance market. Recognizing the deepening crisis, state legislators took action and approved regulations aimed at stabilizing the insurance industry. Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation last year, which includes the establishment of a billion-dollar reinsurance fund and measures to discourage frivolous lawsuits.

However, these regulations are set to take effect only in October, leaving residents and insurance companies in a period of uncertainty. With insurers like AAA and Farmers Insurance stepping back from serving Floridians, the state’s insurance market faces a challenging environment. Efforts are underway to restore stability, but until then, residents and insurers must navigate these turbulent waters.

