Listen to the audio version of the article

A city manager for Sanremo during the festival? «I will reflect on this idea», declares the mayor Alberto Biancheri. The topic was raised in the traditional press conference of the festival organization, every day at lunchtime. Why not provide the city with a «Mr. Festival» that manages the local situation? “The issue has been under discussion in recent weeks,” reveals Biancheri. In fact, the management of a Festival starts on the Monday after the final, we are already thinking about the next edition, therefore it is important to have a very clear outline to give the artistic director, Rai and Rai advertising the opportunity to work at their best. In recent years the Festival has changed completely: only five, six years ago it would not have been necessary to set up an ad hoc group to deal with the Festival in the Municipality team».

Today the Festival is moving more and more outside the Ariston theater: the square, the green carpet, the external stage, etc. «This requires even greater efforts – he acknowledges – and everyone calls the mayor. I am happy to answer everyone, but we need a team that brings together the command of the municipal police, managers of tourism and productive activities». And for the next festival it could really come. The question was proposed by Eddy Anselmi, an expert on major events because he was deputy head of the Italian delegation of Eurovision for 10 years and the greatest connoisseur of the Sanremo Festival.

But why suggest this idea? «In our annual experience at the Festival – explains Anselmi, sixteen Sanremo as a correspondent – we perceive how in that week the city struggles to react immediately to the circumstances. Everything is planned in advance and you can’t adapt to the unexpected at the last moment». The municipal machinery moves in advance, but often does not have the material time to manage the evolution of an event with such important territorial repercussions. «It happens in all major events, even in sporting ones and is foreseen in the calls for assignment of many events. It can be a single figure or a structure declined in various ways, but it remains a single point of reference for all practical matters».

In the latest call for Eurovision, for example, there is the figure of a project manager who coordinates the «host city or region» (host city or region) with the «host broadcaster» (the organizing television), as well as with the local security, also acting as a facilitator. The city of Sanremo, 53,000 inhabitants and a center with beautiful pedestrian avenues, not far from the traditional Ligurian caruggi, becomes for a week – or even more – almost a capital: personnel who revolve around the festival, artists, the press and thousands of tourists and curious. In the final days of the event it stops completely.

«In addition to a great plan for managing the city, there are small practical things: one-way streets, road signs, even temporary ones, roads diverted for safety reasons: a single point of reference for everyone also manages to transform critical moments, leaving the mayor and councilors time to deal more comfortably with matters of city administration». In short, a solver able to find a solution to everything in a very short time. «That’s why I nicknamed him Mr. Festival», smiles Anselmi. “I thought of Mr. Wolf solving problems in Pulp Fiction.”