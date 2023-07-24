AAC Technologies Reports Sharp Decline in First Half Net Profit due to Sluggish Demand in Global Smartphone Market

AAC Technologies, a leading provider of miniaturized technology solutions, has announced a significant decrease in its net profit for the first half of this year, according to a statement made on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 24. The company anticipates a decline of approximately 55% to 65% in its unaudited consolidated net profit attributable to the owners of the company, compared to the same period in 2022. Additionally, the group’s revenue for the first half of the year has also observed a slight decrease compared to the previous year.

Various factors have contributed to this downward trend in AAC Technologies’ financial performance. The company attributes the expected decline to the delayed impact of the anticipated benefits resulting from the group’s restructuring efforts. Additionally, the global macroeconomic instability has led to weakened demand in the global smartphone market, intensifying competition within the industry. Furthermore, the company states that the initial expansion and improvement of its diversified product portfolio have caused short-term adverse effects on profits.

The prevailing circumstances in the global smartphone market have been particularly challenging for electronics manufacturers like AAC Technologies. The company’s reliance on smartphone components and technologies places it at the mercy of market fluctuations and consumer demand. With the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other economic factors, the global smartphone market has experienced a significant slowdown.

It is noteworthy that this news originates from Jiemian News, while the article source is Interface News. AAC Technologies’ decline in net profit aligns with the broader trend of decreased demand and intensified competition within the smartphone industry. However, it is important to note that this news should not be considered as investment advice and individuals should proceed accordingly at their own risk.