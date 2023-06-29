Home » AATech lands in Piazza Affari: market cap estimated at 4.74 million euros
AATech lands in Piazza Affari: market cap estimated at 4.74 million euros

AATech lands in Piazza Affari: market cap estimated at 4.74 million euros

AATech, an Italian company at the forefront of the fintech and energy transition sector, is about to make its debut in Piazza Affari. The company is expected to reach a capitalization of approximately 4.74 million euros, after having raised 1.60 million euros with a placement price of 1.00 euros per share, thus positioning itself at the lower threshold of the range previously identified ( between 1.00 and 1.20 euros per share).

Admission to Piazza Affari is scheduled for 29 June, followed by the start of trading on 3 July on Euronext Growth Milan (EGM), the Borsa Italiana market dedicated to growing SMEs. Integrae SIM acts as Euronext Growth Advisor, Global Coordinator and Specialist.

