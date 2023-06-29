AATECH: listed on the EGM market from 3 July

AATECH, the innovative Tech Builder that identifies and supports the development of new technologies in the Fintech and energy transition markets, has received from Borsa Italiana the provision for admission to trading of its ordinary shares and warrants called “Warrant AATECH SB 2023-2026”, on the Euronext Growth Milan market.

The company successfully completed the placement of its ordinary shares, with total funding of 1,600,500 euros. The start date of trading is set for Monday 3 July 2023.

The operation saw the participation of Italian and foreign institutional investors who appreciated the market positioning, the goodness of the business model, the track record and the credibility of AATECH’s management, distinctive elements and competitive advantages that emerged during the virtual roadshow and physical.

The placement, aimed primarily at leading institutional and professional investors, at a price of Euro 1.00 per ordinary share, concerned 1,600,500 ordinary shares. The transaction also provided for the issue of Warrants called “AATECH SB 2023-2026 Warrants”

Following the capital increase, at the start of trading, the Company’s share capital amounts to €3,040,250, made up of 6,080,500 shares, of which 4,736,500 are ordinary and 1,344,000 with multiple voting rights (which entitle 3 votes for each share).

