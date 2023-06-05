Abarth 500e: zero emissions and fun

Listen to the audio version of the article

It is one of the most divisive cars of recent years, in fact it arouses mixed feelings. The Abarth 500e is in fact the first electric scorpion and this has aroused criticism, especially on social networks, from fans of the brand and its little 595 and 695 bombs. piston head a lithium-ion Abarth could not go down. Mental closure? Low propensity for change? Perhaps. To understand the new course of the small electric sports car, derived from the Fiat Nuova 500, but dressed in a pleasantly flamboyant way, we went to Balocco, to the historic test track and streets of the Vercelli area. First a few laps with the thermal sisters to refresh our memory and then at the wheel of the Abarth 500e. Let’s clear the field of any doubts: the electric goes fast and is more fun than the thermal sisters. After all, electric bikes are known to be “beautiful to drive”, immediate torque (here we have 235 Nm, not very many to tell the truth) and smooth running. The Abarth puts into play outstanding handling, also thanks to the low center of gravity generated by the 42 kWh battery (equal to that of the top version of the Fiat Nuova 500). The steering and high-level handling are impeccable, thanks also to the 60 mm wider track and a 24 mm longer wheelbase compared to its Fiat cousin.

So if fun is guaranteed, what’s missing to win the hearts of the Abarthists? A few things, starting with the sound. To make up for the absence of noise, the technicians have invented a sound generator: basically a loudspeaker system that reproduces a synthetic sound.

The rendering is fun, but unnatural, forced, a bit like the digital dial of a classic watch put on a smartwatch. And then there are some technical features that Abarth fans will have a hard time digesting.

First of all, acceleration from 0 to 100 is 7 seconds, but only with the battery at 90%, with less energy the car becomes a little less snappy. Then there is the question of maximum speed: 155 km/h with full battery and 150 under 90%. Ok that there are limits and blah blah blah, but perhaps one buys the Abarth for a few track days and if you don’t like running between the curbs there is also the psychological aspect: whoever buys an Abarth probably also buys a he abstract idea of ​​performance wants technical features that gratify him and make him dream just by reading them. And perhaps Abarth with the 500e had to be daring and exaggerate. Just 37 horsepower more than the Fiat for a total of 154 hp (113.7 kW) cannot excite and in the end the small, and very pleasant, electric Abarth could have been a perfect Fiat 500 Sporting and not the Scorpion’s first electric. Perhaps the Abarth on tap is aimed at a new audience. Autonomy is around 250 km, so ok for journeys and urban use. The battery is recharged in direct current at a maximum power of 85 kW, in alternating current up to 11 kW. The car is offered in two variants: sedan and convertible (but as with all 500s it is not a true convertible because it is only a canvas roof that can be opened up behind the seats and the pillars are fixed.

Two versions: the basic one with 17″ rims costs 38,000 euros and the richer Turismo at 42,650 euros which offers 18″ rims and leather and Alcantara interiors. Optional (sic!) the Mode 2 cable (200 euros) and you pay for all colors (700 euros) except white. The dashboard features two displays like the electric Fiat 500: 7″ instrument cluster with abarth-style graphics and menus and 10.25-inch infotainment.