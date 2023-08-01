Abarth, a story of passion for performance and customization that continues in the age of electrification

Listen to the audio version of the article

The 500e is the first electric Abarth and arrives when the Scorpion brand has just turned seventy-four years old. In fact, the history of this brand that transferred the DNA of racing into series production began in 1949, when Carlo Abarth founded Abarth & C in Bologna, together with the driver Guido Scagliarini. The first car was the 204 A, a two-seater roadster derived from a Cisitalia powered by a Fiat 1100 tuned engine, it entered history in April 1950 when Tazio Nuvolari ran and won his last race: the Palermo-Monte Pellegrino. Since then, the scorpion’s palmares has been continuously enriched with sporting and industrial records, always driven by the founder’s philosophy aimed at technical refinement, the search for maximum performance and craftsmanship for both technical and stylistic details. Starting from competition where it quickly collects successes on the track and on the road and numerous records, the brand quickly intrigues driving enthusiasts to whom it also offers tuning kits collected in “conversion kits” that increase power, speed and acceleration. Prominent elements of the kits are also the mufflers which, over the years, have become a true icon of Abarth style. To give an idea of ​​how much these mufflers quickly became very popular, just think that in 1962 production reached 257,000, with 65% destined for export. Today, the Abarth sound is revived for the electric 500e, albeit arousing divisive opinions among enthusiasts.

Abarth was born from Carlo’s boundless passion for racing and records

Carlo Abarth’s connection with the racing world began in the pre-war age of twenty, when he achieved his first successes astride a Motor Thun motorcycle and came to inspire the creation of a two-wheeler with his name. A serious accident did not reduce Abarth’s passion for motorcycles, but forced him to switch to sidecars which increased his fame thanks to feats such as the challenge with the Orient Express train: naturally won. The peak of his notoriety comes between the end of the fifties and the sixties with various records. In those times he also involved big names in Made in Italy design such as Pininfarina, Bertone, Boano, Ghia, Vignale and Zagato, some of which defined the features of the record-breaking prototypes. In this regard, mention should be made of the Abarth 750 with bodywork by Bertone in 1956 which set records in terms of duration and speed at Monza. In fact, he broke the 24-hour record by covering 3,743 kilometers at an average speed of 155 per hour and, a few months later on the same circuit, those based on 5,000 and 10,000 kilometres, 5,000 miles as well as those lasting 48 and 72 hours. Abarth’s exploits reflect positively on the Scorpion brand, a symbol that Carlo chooses because it is that of his zodiac sign and which he supports on the yellow-red colors of Merano which welcomed him together with his father during the Second World War.

Abarth, founding member of the Cinquecentismo

Revisiting the Fiat 500 towards the end of the 1950s, Abarth unknowingly gave life to the so-called Cinquecentismo movement. In fact, the Fiat 500 Abarth became a legend as it tackled the daily routine with equal aplomb as it successfully tackled the racing environment on weekends. The results prompt Carlo Abarth to proudly repeat: “There’s a pleasure in humiliating with a modest utility car, cars of a higher class and price”. Furthermore, the victories made the collaboration with Fiat ever closer, which, given the extraordinary successes that the 500s achieved around the world and considering the considerable return on image, promised Abarth a cash prize for each affirmation. Subsequently, variations of the 500 also arrived (such as the 595 and 695, acronyms that still identify Abarths with internal combustion engines) and subsequently many other interpretations of Fiat models. For example, the 750 and 850 as well as the 1000 Tc extrapolated from the 600, whose roar pushes Franklyn Delano Roosevelt Jr, son of the president of the United States, to sign an agreement for the exclusive distribution of Abarths in the United States. In the meantime, the range is divided between Tc versions, i.e. Turismo Competizione, and Ot, i.e. Approved Tourism.

Abarth, especially Fiat, but not only

Subsequently, interpretations of the 850 sedan and coupé, of the 124 Spyder and, then, again when in 1971 the brand entered the Fiat group for all intents and purposes, cars such as the 030, the X1/9, the 031, the Ritmos and the 131, revisited also in diesel version for the London-Sidney marathon. Cars that have established themselves in all the most prestigious track and road races. Cars such as the Autobianchi A112 Abarth were also born from the union, first proposed in the 58 horsepower version and then in the 70 horsepower version and the Lancias that dominated the rallying scene: the 037, the S4 and the various generations of the Delta. In quite recent times, Abarth has created interpretations of the Grande Punto and of the latest generation of the 124 Spyder, to be clear the one extrapolated from the Mazda Mx-5, which have competed in rallies as well as single-seaters as they once did. The list of Abarth-branded cars is very long and also includes Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Porsche and Simca models, brands that first entered the orbit of Chrysler and then of PSA which are now in the Stellantis galaxy. In addition, the Abarth Pulse compact SUV has also been in the brand’s line up for a few months. It is the first signed by the Scorpion derived, needless to say, from the Fiat branded one sold from 2021 only in South America which, this year, takes to the track as a safety car in the Brazilian F4 Championship.

Abarth, photos of the most iconic Scorpion models

Photogallery21 foto

View

Abarth is still on the track with single-seaters

The Scorpion has remained faithful to the racing chapter with races reserved for its cars, for example the iconic A112 Abarth Trophy of yesteryear, and with single-seaters. In the 1970s and 1980s, Abarth with the Se 025 and 033 animated the Formula Italia Championships won by drivers who then arrived in Formula 1 and later those of F4 also outside Europe: in Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Japan, New Zealand, South East Asia and the United States.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

