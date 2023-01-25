Home Business Abbott Q4 earnings per share and revenue beat expectations Provider Investing.com
Business

Abbott Q4 earnings per share and revenue beat expectations Provider Investing.com

by admin
© Reuters. Abbott’s Q4 earnings per share, revenue beat estimates

Investing.com – Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT ) released its fourth-quarter earnings report on Wednesday, showing that the company’s revenue topped analysts’ expectations and earnings per share beat analysts’ expectations.

In the company’s latest financial report, the company’s earnings per share were $1.03 and total revenue was $10.1B, while the previous survey of analysts by Investing.com showed that analysts expected the company’s revenue to be $9.62B , with EPS of $0.92.

Shares of Abbott fell 0.46% in the pre-market session after the earnings report, trading around $112.01.

Shares of Abbott have risen 2 percent so far this year, underperforming the S&P 500’s gain of 4.62 percent over the same period.

Before Abbott announced its financial report, some US stock companies in the healthcare industry also announced their financial reports this month.

On January 13, UnitedHealth released its fourth-quarter financial report, with earnings per share of $5.34 and revenue of $82.8B. Wall Street’s performance expectations for the company were earnings per share of $5.18 and revenue of $82.47B.

Additionally, Johnson & Johnson’s earnings report Tuesday beat analysts’ expectations. The data showed the company’s earnings per share of $2.35 on revenue of $23.7B. Previously, Investing.com surveyed analysts, analysts expected the company’s earnings per share of $2.24 on revenue of $23.9B .

【This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, to read more, please log in to cn.Investing.com or download Yingwei Caiqing App】

See also  The Fed again spread the "pigeon" sound, the price of gold stopped falling and rebounded | Fed-Finance News

You may also like

Cathie Wood, the redemption: the ETF is booming

U.S. stocks close: S&P, Nasdaq close down slightly,...

Airline sector, recovery in fits and starts: easyJet...

Electra invests 200 million for the fast charging...

Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX...

Bond Eni restart, boom in demand: here’s how...

Wall Street: sales on the Nasdaq (-1.8%), Microsoft...

The awakening of freshmen: Lottomatica returns to the...

Gas, doubling of the Adriatic Line in 4...

Follow the doctor’s advice and take medicine regularly...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy