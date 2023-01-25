© Reuters. Abbott’s Q4 earnings per share, revenue beat estimates



Investing.com – Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT ) released its fourth-quarter earnings report on Wednesday, showing that the company’s revenue topped analysts’ expectations and earnings per share beat analysts’ expectations.

In the company’s latest financial report, the company’s earnings per share were $1.03 and total revenue was $10.1B, while the previous survey of analysts by Investing.com showed that analysts expected the company’s revenue to be $9.62B , with EPS of $0.92.

Shares of Abbott fell 0.46% in the pre-market session after the earnings report, trading around $112.01.

Shares of Abbott have risen 2 percent so far this year, underperforming the S&P 500’s gain of 4.62 percent over the same period.

Before Abbott announced its financial report, some US stock companies in the healthcare industry also announced their financial reports this month.

On January 13, UnitedHealth released its fourth-quarter financial report, with earnings per share of $5.34 and revenue of $82.8B. Wall Street’s performance expectations for the company were earnings per share of $5.18 and revenue of $82.47B.

Additionally, Johnson & Johnson’s earnings report Tuesday beat analysts’ expectations. The data showed the company’s earnings per share of $2.35 on revenue of $23.7B. Previously, Investing.com surveyed analysts, analysts expected the company’s earnings per share of $2.24 on revenue of $23.9B .

