Net non-performing loans (i.e. net of write-downs and provisions already made by banks with their own resources) in August 2022 amounted to 16.3 billion euros, up by about 0.4 billion euros compared to the previous month and down by about 0 , 2 billion compared to August 2021 and 72.5 compared to the maximum level of net bad loans, reached in November 2015. The trend emerged from the Report published today by ABI.

The ratio of net non-performing loans to total loans was 0.92% in August 2022, (it was 0.96% in August 2021, 1.40% in August 2020 and 4.89% in November 2015).