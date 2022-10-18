Home Business ABI, bank non-performing loans rose slightly in August: the numbers
Business

ABI, bank non-performing loans rose slightly in August: the numbers

by admin
ABI, bank non-performing loans rose slightly in August: the numbers

Net non-performing loans (i.e. net of write-downs and provisions already made by banks with their own resources) in August 2022 amounted to 16.3 billion euros, up by about 0.4 billion euros compared to the previous month and down by about 0 , 2 billion compared to August 2021 and 72.5 compared to the maximum level of net bad loans, reached in November 2015. The trend emerged from the Report published today by ABI.

The ratio of net non-performing loans to total loans was 0.92% in August 2022, (it was 0.96% in August 2021, 1.40% in August 2020 and 4.89% in November 2015).

See also  Intesa SanPaolo: earnings beat estimates, shareholders reassured on dividends. And CEO Messina also announces a gift to employees

You may also like

Dacia Jogger hybrid debuts at the Paris Motor...

Research, talents and zero debt: this is how...

Von der Leyen: “Two thirds of Russian gas...

Can Alipay transfer money to WeChat friends?The actual...

Micro, the new zero-emission vehicles for the city...

Gas, reduce consumption with new boilers: times and...

Rice no abundat – La Stampa

Goldman Sachs: Third quarter earnings and revenue beat...

TeamSystem acquires ITReview from Padua

Analysis: Centennial Credit Suisse’s bankruptcy crisis may affect...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy