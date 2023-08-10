Home » Abi, banks taken by surprise by the tax on extra profits
Abi, banks taken by surprise by the tax on extra profits

Italian banks are “very united” in the face of the government’s decision to introduce a tax on extra profits. This is what emerges from the meeting of the ABI presidential committee, according to press agencies.

The lenders shared the “surprise” at the executive’s move and agreed on an attitude of “caution, firmness, seriousness and a sense of responsibility.”

A position well represented by the traditional attitude of the president Antonio Patuelli, who in the past has repeatedly invited to wait for the publication in the Official Gazette of the various provisions on the sector before commenting on them. The decision is therefore to keep a low profile so as not to rush things, waiting to evaluate the government’s next moves after the summer break.

