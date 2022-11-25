You can make money when other people chop their hands on Double Eleven, Feitian Moutai is waiting for you! There are also limited-time low-price discounts on seven major investment tools, not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]

Able Engineering Holdings(01627) announced the interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2022. During the period, the group achieved revenue of HK$1.994 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 0.38%; the profit attributable to shareholders was HK$49.802 million, a year-on-year increase of 268.14%; The basic profit was HK2.49 cents.

According to the announcement, the group’s gross profit for the period was HK$100 million, an increase of 48% compared to the same period in 2021. The increase in gross profit and net profit was mainly due to the fact that a major building construction project was completed during the period and the actual cost incurred was lower than previously estimated.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan to draw a red envelope, 100% winning!