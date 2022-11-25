Home Business Able Engineering Holdings (01627) released its interim results with a profit attributable to shareholders of HK$49.802 million, a year-on-year increase of 268.14% | Able Engineering Holdings_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Able Engineering Holdings (01627) released its interim results with a profit attributable to shareholders of HK$49.802 million, a year-on-year increase of 268.14%

Able Engineering Holdings (01627) released its interim results with a profit attributable to shareholders of HK$49.802 million, a year-on-year increase of 268.14%

Able Engineering Holdings(01627) announced the interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2022. During the period, the group achieved revenue of HK$1.994 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 0.38%; the profit attributable to shareholders was HK$49.802 million, a year-on-year increase of 268.14%; The basic profit was HK2.49 cents.

According to the announcement, the group’s gross profit for the period was HK$100 million, an increase of 48% compared to the same period in 2021. The increase in gross profit and net profit was mainly due to the fact that a major building construction project was completed during the period and the actual cost incurred was lower than previously estimated.

