Able to “absorb water” and “transform”… “Green Competition Wisdom Universiade” starts from the venue_Hangzhou Net

Able to “absorb water” and “transform”… “Green Games and Wisdom Universiade” starts from the venue

CCTV News: “Green, Wisdom, Vitality, and Sharing” is the concept of the Chengdu Universiade, and “Green Games, Smart Universiade” runs through the entire process of Universiade venue construction. Next, let’s go to see some characteristic Chengdu Universiade venues.

Phoenix Mountain Sports Park: 4-hour switching of the smart arena “ice basket” venue

The current Universiade basketball game will be held in Phoenix Mountain Sports Park. As one of the new core venues of the Universiade, it can accommodate 18,000 spectators. The venue can realize the “ice basket conversion” from the basketball court to the ice hockey court within 4 hours. Space sound-absorbing bodies are added to the top and walls of the infield, and the seats are also soft-packed sound-absorbing seats, which not only reduce environmental noise pollution, but also ensure the best sound experience for watching the game on site.

This is the football field of Phoenix Mountain Sports Park. The stadium uses a cable-membrane structure canopy, which can save three-quarters of the steel compared with the steel structure.

High-tech Sports Center: a new city landmark featuring multiple functions

This is Chengdu High-tech Sports Center. The exterior wall of the building here is made of aluminum alloy and three-layer hollow laminated glass, which has the characteristics of high temperature resistance and corrosion resistance, and can accommodate 13,000 people. The venue is equipped with full-color display screens, energy-saving lighting control, air convection system, high-efficiency energy control center and high-tech environmental protection material seats.

Xiangcheng Sports Center: The comprehensive water consumption of venues that can “absorb water” is reduced by 20%

At the Xiangcheng Sports Center in Xindu District, the ground around the venue is all made of permeable concrete technology, which can allow the ground to seep and permeate efficiently, and keep the road surface dry and safe. More importantly, the venue also has the function of naturally retaining rainwater, reducing the annual comprehensive water consumption by 20%, realizing the self-storage and self-use of the venue’s greening and maintenance water, fully embodying the concept of green competitions and the characteristics of smart Universiade.