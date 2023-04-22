Abortion pill, the Supreme Court blocks the bans: but the judges are divided

The Supreme Court blocks restrictions on the abortion pill, but two judges disagree

The US Supreme Court has blocked restrictions on the use of the abortion pill. The much awaited decision has arrived in Washington. The provision represents a victory for US President Joe Biden, who had opposed the ban on access to the pill. The judges, in a short text, accepted the urgent request of the Justice Department and of the pharmaceutical company DancoLaboratories, producer of mifepristone, the steroid used for abortion, rejecting the decision of the conservative Texas judge Matthew Kacsmaryk. It is the first victory for supporters of abortion rights, since last year the Supreme Court suppressed the right to abortion at the federal level, established in 1973.

Of the nine US Supreme Court justices, two have publicly expressed opposition to maintaining access to the abortion pill: Conservatives Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. At the moment it is not clear if the final vote was 7 to 2. Technically the decision could also have passed by 5-4. In this case, two other judges may have been against it but would not have made their position public. The Court is made up of six conservative and three progressive judges.

Biden applauds the ok to the abortion pill: “The battle continues”

“By a Supreme Court decision, mifepristone remains available and recognized as safe and effective as we continue this battle in the courts.” This was stated by the president of the United States Joe Biden, commenting on the decision of the Supreme Court which confirmed the right to access to the abortion pill, rejecting the request of a Texas judge. “I – added Biden – will continue to oppose this politicized attack on women’s health. But let’s be clear, the American people must continue to use their vote to have a voice, and elect to Congress whoever passes a law that will restore the protections guaranteed by Roe v. Wade”, that is the sentence which in 1973 recognized the right to abortion.

