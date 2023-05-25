About You already has more customers than Otto.de

The past financial year has shown how much the Otto Group still has to work on itself. And how important About You is in this.

About You / Klaus Bodig / Funke Foto Services

“The 2022/2023 financial year was challenging. With high growth expectations and investments, we encountered a difficult market environment.” This is how the Hamburg fashion group About You introduces its annual report and this is how many startups will feel at the moment. This situation also had a direct impact on the result of the fashion retailer: in the reporting period, the pre-tax loss increased by 100 million euros to just under 213 million euros.

The company founded by Tarek Müller, Sebastian Betz and Hannes Wiese in 2014 had already hinted last autumn that the current financial year would not develop particularly well. And declares wanting to meet the challenges with austerity measures: Going forward, marketing spend should be subject to more stringent ROI targets and cost of advertising content and media should be reduced. In addition, the management announced that it would slow down recruitment in the non-technical area, reduce unit costs in logistics and expand the partner business.

read too Crisis mood at About You, the online fashion retailer must now save business/krisenstimmung-bei-about-you-der-online-modehaendler-muss-nun-sparen/”>

The results of these cost reductions are not yet reflected significantly in the financial statements. However, the Hamburg-based company hopes to become even more efficient as soon as possible and thus be able to maintain its growth course. Because unlike the parent company Otto, his boss Alexander Birken meanwhile, the business of the future is more likely to be sensed in the digital health market, among other things, the young offshoot can score with good growth signals: ten percent growth in sales compared to the previous year did not bring About You above the targeted two billion mark. For the first time, however, the group startup has 12.7 million more customers than Otto itself with 11.3 million.

Customers like the younger brand

For About You, this means growth of 11.8 percent compared to the previous year, while the number of customers on Otto.de stagnated. In addition, those who shop at About You have become more loyal: the average order frequency rose by 7.1 percent to 3.1 purchases per customer in the year under review.

If you compare the earnings figures, the increased minus at About You makes up a little more than half of the consolidated loss – the joint loss amounted to 413 million euros. However, Otto was able to post a profit of an impressive 1.8 billion euros last year due to the Corona boom. In the past year, the Otto Group slipped deep into the red.

In order to remain competitive, Otto wants to invest heavily, which should also benefit About You. Investments in the three-digit million range have been planned since March of the current financial year alone, including in the delivery service and the expansion of the group’s own logistics. The head of the company, Müller, recently outlined how About You should continue: “Our goal is to break even in adjusted Ebitda at Group level in the 2023/2024 financial year, but still grow faster than the market.”