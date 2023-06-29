Abroad and in Switzerland – sales in tourism are approaching record levels – News

The Swiss population continued to recover from the corona shock in 2022. This is shown by the tourism balance sheet. Turnover from foreign tourists and spending by the Swiss population on trips abroad are approaching the record values ​​of 2019. The Swiss left more money abroad than foreign guests in Switzerland.

Guests in Switzerland provided income of 16.6 billion Swiss francs, as shown by the tourism balance sheet published by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). That is 48 percent more than in the previous year, and the record year 2019 is still 8 percent short. Meanwhile, the Swiss population spent 16.8 billion on trips abroad – 61 percent more than in 2021 and 10 percent less than in 2019.

The balance of tourism thus amounts to minus 201.6 million Swiss francs. In the previous year, the minus was 605 million. The balance sheet remained negative.

Significantly more foreign guests again

The figures reflect the significant increase in foreign guests in Switzerland after the Corona years. According to the FSO communiqué, income from overnight stays in the hotel industry and non-hotel accommodation as well as private individuals also recorded strong growth.

Caption: Swiss tourism professionals can be satisfied with the tourism figures. Keystone/Archives/ALESSANDRO DELLA BELLA

There was also an increase in study visits. The latter increased due to the larger number of registrations by people living abroad at local universities. Revenue from travel with overnight stays thus rose by a total of 59 percent to CHF 12.0 billion.

Revenue from trips without overnight stays rose by 27 percent to 4.6 billion. Those from day and transit traffic recorded an increase of 60 percent. In the case of consumer spending by foreigners with cross-border commuter or short-stay status, the plus was much more moderate at 9 percent.

Expenditures abroad increase significantly

At the same time, many Swiss people traveled significantly more abroad again last year. Spending on trips with overnight stays increased by 84 percent to CHF 11.7 billion. After the two years of the pandemic, there was a catch-up effect that neither higher transport costs nor inflation in the target countries could slow down, according to the FSO.

Shopping tourism also picked up again. In 2022, the Swiss spent 5.1 billion francs on trips without overnight stays, 24 percent more than in the previous year.

