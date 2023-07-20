Abruzzo, growing economy but remains the hub of the Rome-breaking latest news railway

Listen to the audio version of the article

First region of the South for GDP per capita (24,400 euros), with a growing twenty-year trend, with 17,300 more jobs (there were 499,600 in March, +3.5% compared to the previous year) and 5,000 fewer unemployed in the last year (there are 44,400, with a rate of 8.2% far from 15.3% in the South), but also the one that has in any case recorded the heaviest percentage drop in the workforce since the pandemic to date (-24 thousand employed), with the number of self-employed workers decreasing by 1.5%, with a higher mortality rate of sole proprietorships and 14,000 more inactive workers in the last year.

As for exports, excellent sectors such as pharmaceuticals (+62.1%), food and beverages (+25.7%) and textile clothing (+17.8%) are confirmed, but foreign sales have dropped from an incidence of 51.7% in 2019 to 32.7%, even if strongly conditioned by the decline recorded in the transport sector.

It is the photograph of Abruzzo drawn by the president of Confindustria Chieti breaking latest news and the industrialists of the region, Silvano Pagliuca. «Region in transition for Europe, which in any case develops more slowly than the Italian average and with an entrepreneurial fabric made up of very small companies, which still remains one of our critical points».

Today, moreover, thanks to the results guaranteed in the first year of activity of the Zes (all Pnrr works will be tendered by December, ed) and to the inclusion of Abruzzo in the TEN-T networks for Pagliuca there are «powerful tools to intercept even the global trend towards reshoring, making the region an investment attraction”. Provided that there are no delays in the implementation of the Plan which “risks compromising the entire territorial planning in support of the production system” and in particular on the construction of priority infrastructures, starting with the doubling of the 240 km of the breaking latest news-Rome railway line .

For a few weeks now, entrepreneurs from Abruzzo have raised their voices on the announced reallocation of the 600 million euros of the work envisaged in the Pnrr. The pressing of the Region against Rfi is strong, so much so that on the occasion of the convention on the Zes, a summit was announced on Monday in Avezzano which will also be attended by Gianpiero Strisciuglio, managing director of Rfi, and the extraordinary commissioner for intervention on the line, Vincenzo Macello.

