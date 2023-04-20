Absolutely stops export of vodka to Russia

The Swedish vodka manufacturer Absolut Vodka stops exporting to Russia after calls for a boycott.

Absolut stopped exporting its vodka to Russia on Tuesday. The company faced backlash in its native Sweden in early April after it resumed exports to Russia. Absolut Vodka accounted for only a tiny portion of the Russian market.

Swedish company Absolut has decided to stop exporting vodka to Russia – but Russians might not miss the drink all that much.

Pernod Ricard, the French parent company of Absolut Company, has halted exports of the drink to Russia after the company was criticized in Sweden, the world‘s largest vodka exporter, for resuming deliveries in April and a wave of boycott calls triggered.

“The reactions of the past few days clearly reflect the role Absolut plays for its large community in Sweden,” Stephanie Durroux, CEO of the Absolut Company, said in a Tuesday Explanation. “We also recognize the duty of care towards our employees and partners and cannot expose them to massive criticism in any form.”

She added that the company has massively scaled back its operations since March 2022 to comply with sanctions and protect its local team from criminal liability allegations of “willful bankruptcy”.

According to “Financial Timesbefore the war three percent of its total sales on the Russian market.

