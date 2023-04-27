Absurd EU, biofuels are fine in heaven but not on earth

Biofuels authorized by the EU

Even among the EU Taliban of the green revolution the seed of doubt is beginning to grow. The European Commission has accepted on aviation fuel what it considered blasphemy on the car. That is to say the possibility of introducing bio blends alongside efuels of chemical origin. A great victory for our country, as Minister Gilberto Picchetto explained: “This green light bodes well that Europe is finally ready to welcome sustainable biofuels also in the car and van sector, as requested by Italy”. One more element that adds to the confusion. In fact, the EU Commission has established that from 2035 it will no longer be possible to register petrol and diesel cars.

Only green or electric ones or those powered by fuels of chemical origin as required by Germany will be admitted. The Italian proposal to be able to use the systems was rejected obtained from the reuse of waste or processing waste. Their use, in fact, did not guarantee the total absence of Co2. A week later the G7 Environment meeting in Sapporo reneged on the excommunication arguing that biofuels are also an effective weapon against pollution.

A surreal situation considering that there are also France and Germany in the G7. The governments of Berlin and Paris supported a thesis exactly opposite to that defended a few days earlier in Brussels. Incomprehensible. Now a new step forward for biofuels. The agreement between the European Parliament and the Council maintains the obligation for aviation fuel suppliers to ensure that all fuel made available to aircraft operators at EU airports contains a minimum proportion of sustainable fuels from 2025 (the 2 %, then 6% in 2030, 20% in 2035, 34% in 2040, 42% in 2045 and 70% in 2050).

Alongside synthetic products, organic products are allowed with the exception of those obtained from food and fodder crops and the addition of two fuels (hydrogen and low carbon emission synthetic fuels foraviation ), which can be used to reach the minimum odds in the respective part of the regulation. Furthermore, the agreement – ​​which will now have to be formally adopted by both institutions – provides for the creation of an EU environmental performance labeling scheme for aircraft operators using sustainable fuels to help consumers “make informed choices and promote more ecological flights”, explains a note from the EU Council.

These fuels are called Saf ((Sustainable Aviation Fuel). The largest Italian producer is the Eni group. It is made in the Livorno refinery, mixed at 20% in Jet Fuel and created in synergy with the Gela I biorefinery Sustainable Aviation Fuelare currently the only off-the-shelf solution to contribute significantly to decarbonisation of air transport. The raw materials useful for the production of SAF can be waste materials of various origins, such as used cooking oils but also animal fats, oils from crops in marginal lands, urban waste and agri-food or agroforestry residues.

SAF are fuels that can be used in mixtures for refueling aircraft as they have characteristics almost identical to those of traditional fuels for aviation. This allows them to be used using the same refueling infrastructure and without the need to adapt the aircraft or their engines.