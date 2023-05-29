Home » “Abuse of power on trans? Even the agents make mistakes but let’s not generalize”
“Abuse of power on trans? Even the agents make mistakes but let’s not generalize”

Trans beaten, the prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano: “Let’s not make a bundle of all the grass. Politicized judiciary? Ridiculous accusations”

It is a difficult moment for the Milanese justice, marked in recent days not only by episodes of violence, but also by tragedies in the workplace. A moment that is putting a strain on the work of the judiciary of the Lombard capital. The Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio, speaking yesterday at the Trento Festival of Economics, underlined a thriving condition of Italian justice in terms of the Pnrr, but on the other hand the controversies relating to the reforms, among others, of the crime of abuse of office and wiretapping.

Affaritaliani.it asked the deputy prosecutor of Milan Tiziana Siciliano, which has opened an investigation file relating to the episode of the transsexual woman savagely beaten by the municipal police of Milan. But that she also dealt with the “Ruby-ter” trial and the story of Marco Cappato.

Are you the agent of great victories but also of great defeats?

Wins and losses are either for wars or for football matches. I do my job, I swore on the Constitution. And frankly the judgments of others leave me completely indifferent: they have painted me as much as an angel as a demon.

Let’s start with the story of the beating of the transsexual woman. Where are we at?

We are collecting all the elements necessary for the purposes of the evaluation, starting from the service report that the local police sent us, from the images of the video surveillance cameras in the area and from the testimony of witnesses. I have opened a file for the moment against unknown persons, because all the documentary evidence has not yet been examined to identify who is responsible.

READ ALSO: “They treated me like a dog.” The trans blocked by the local police speaks

