Abuses in the rest home of San Donà. The operator from prison: "Heal me"
Abuses in the rest home of San Donà. The operator from prison: “Heal me”

San Donà di Piave (VE), new implications regarding abuses in an RSA: the operator in prison speaks

New details and the appeal of the social-health worker who ended up in prison, for the history of sexual abuse in the RSA War Memorial of San Donà di Piave (Venice), are added to the investigation carried out by the carabinieri. TO David Barresi probably the most serious crimes were charged, he was arrested on 25 November 2022 and in the last few hours he expressed a desire to be treated.

READ ALSO: Manfredonia, ill-treatment and sexual violence in RSA: 4 arrests

Abuses in the RSA, the social and health worker from Baresi: “Cure me”

From what we learn from The Gazette, David Barresi she asked possibility to be cared for through his lawyers Giorgio and Luca Pietramala, who had been denied the request for a psychiatric report by the prosecutor Andrea Petroni. Now i Barresi’s defenders are ready to file the probative incident requestor on the table of the judge for the preliminary investigation, while their client claims that he has never perpetrated ill-treatment against patients. After his arrest of Barresi, which took place on November 25, 2022, he had made use of the option not to answer.

Abuses in the RSA, allegations of sexual assault

According to the investigations, between November 16 and November 25, 2022 – the day of his arrest – David Barresi yes it would be macchiato well 13 episodes of sexual violence during which he took advantage of the rest of the guests to masturbate, mime or carry out real sexual acts, all filmed by video cameras monitored by the carabinieri. According to the deputy prosecutor Andrea Petroni, Barresi took advantage of “the conditions of physical and mental inferiority of the patients staying in the nursing home”.

