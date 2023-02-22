Abusive occupations, the hard line of the Meloni government between proclamations and interventions

Giorgia Meloni did well to intervene harshly on the issue of illegal occupations of houses, a problem which in Italy it has become endemic also and above all due to the coverage that the left has always given to the despicable phenomenon. In full election campaign Giorgia Meloni had been clear in declaring that she would present a bill that “provides for the immediate eviction of illegal occupations of other people’s homes, without exceptions and tricks. Every ownertenant, assignee of the property, if he suffers the illegal occupation of his house, he will have the state at his side”.

And in reality there is also one in Parliament proposal Of law of the last legislature signed by Edmondo Cirielli (FDI) which modifies article 633 of the Penal Code and distinguishes, the invasion/occupation of land – punished with imprisonment up to 4 years and with a fine from 750 to 2,000 euros and the ‘invasion/occupation of buildings – punished with imprisonment from 2 to 7 years and a fine from 3,000 to 7,000 euros. Prosecution by the office is also envisaged, which is a fundamental element to guarantee the victim who is often afraid or intimidated by the criminals.

Giorgia Meloni he announced it with a post on Facebook, “We have started ‘our’ war against illegal occupations”. The post was obviously referring to eviction initiatives on occupied lodgings in San Basilio and Tor Bella Monaca, in Rome. And so a few days ago the police showed up in riot gear and threw out the squatters, who also belonged to the underworld.

In a video posted on FB the premier says: “We have begun to do what had to be done before, that is, to proceed with the eviction of illegally occupied houses. In Rome, 10 ATER lodgings were evicted, social housing that was partly occupied by criminal families. And three private lodgings were cleared, plus one belonging to INPS”. The FDI leader also mentions the “liberation” in Milano (91 total occupations plus a school building inhabited by foreigners), Torino (11 social housing), Napoli (16 lodgings “all with people linked to organized crime”) and also Foggia.

