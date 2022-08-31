The basketball star LeBron James among the investors who will join Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird in the purchase of AC Milan.

It is the bombshell indiscretion reported by the Financial Times, according to which the American baseball team New York Yankees and the Los Angeles-based investment fund Main Street Advisors – which also counts LeBron James among the investors, but also the well-known music producer Jimmy Iovine and the rapper Drake – will join the American private equity fund RedBird to buy AC Milan, for 1.2 billion euros.

The entry of the two new investors in Milan, or of the New York Yankees e di Main Street Advisors, it should be announced tomorrow by the RedBird fund. The announcement should be double because, again tomorrow, Wednesday 31 August, according to two sources close to the dossier heard by the Financial Times, RedBird should also communicate the closing of the transaction, with which it will detect il Milan dall’hedge fund Elliott Management.

The agreement for the sale of AC Milan from the Elliott hedge fund to RedBird Capital Partners it had been signed in June.

On social media, the FT’s bombshell indiscretion on Milan is associated above all with basketball star LeBron James, and someone already sees him coming with the shirt worn by the Rossoneri.

Renamed “King James”, 37, LeBron James has just extended his contract with i Los Angeles Lakers del National Basketball Association (NBA).

On Twitter in particular, the name LeBron joins the hashtags #Milan #RedBird #ACMilan #lebron #LeBronJames #amazon #yankees #cardinale #seriea

L’DAZN Italia account @DAZN_IT writes:

“LeBron new shareholder of # Milan❓💥 The Financial Times:“ The announcement could arrive tomorrow ”, complete with photos of the basketball star.

Various comments follow, such as that of Notorious @ conor1899, who tweets:

“So next year the Yankees will play with Milan shirts and Lebron will say ‘go Milan’ every time he loses a final “.

The Financial Times explains the entry of the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Main Street fund by talking about a deal that was orchestrated by RedBird founder Gerry Cardinale.



The agreement – reads the article – “highlights the continuing appetite among American investors for football, particularly in football clubs Serie A del made in Italy“.

Milan: Yankees New York and Main Street enter

The transaction, the FT continues, “He will give a massive assist to the Rossoneri: the New York Yankees they are in fact one of the leading brands in the world of sport, boasting a record of 27 Major League Baseball World Series championships. The Yannkees are also co-owners, along with Manchester’s City Football Group, of New York City FC’s Major League Soccer based in the United States ”.

According to FT rumors, the Yankees will work closely with AC Milan, with Cardinale aiming for increase the turnover of the Italian team and the successes on the pitch.

“Part of the collaboration – reads again in the Financial Times article – could include the Milan programming on Yes Network, regional sports network owned by a consortium formed by the Yankees themselves, but also by, Amazon, RedBird and Sinclair Broadcast Group ”.

The two sources consulted by the FT were keen to clarify, regarding the possible role of Lebron James, Iovine e Drake, that the three will be passive investors in AC Milan through the Main Street Advisors fund, and therefore will not acquire any direct stake in AC Milan.

But on social media the news regarding Milan is associated above all with basketball star LeBron James, and someone already sees him coming with the shirt worn by the Rossoneri.

Someone also makes a comparison between Gerry Cardinale and the management at the end of the square by the Elliott Management fund.

LAWS

Milan goes to Elliott, an injection of 50 million euros. Objective: to return to the big Europeans

As Mr. Champion of Italy @perseguitatoak:

“In 3 years of management in Milan, the Elio fund has brought Mefisto and Jacobone as investors, Gerry Cardinale has not even arrived in Milan and has already brought Lebron James and Drake ABISSO”