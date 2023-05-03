Accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system supported by the real economy_Guangming.com

Accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system supported by the real economy

——Implementing the spirit of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee to do a good job in the current economic work series review two

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 1st. Xinhua News Agency reporters Dai Xiaohe, Ye Haoming, Gao Kang

The meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held on April 28 pointed out that “it is necessary to speed up the construction of a modern industrial system supported by the real economy” and “to consolidate the foundation of self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, and to cultivate and grow new kinetic energy.”

The real economy is the foundation of a country’s economy. Whether it is to cope with current risks and challenges or to accumulate lasting momentum, it is necessary to firmly grasp the key to the real economy. We must insist on focusing on the real economy for economic development, promote new industrialization, promote the upgrading of the industrial base and the modernization of the industrial chain, and improve economic quality, efficiency and core competitiveness.

Focus on developing the economy on the real economy

Among the various deployments made at the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, “accelerating the construction of a modern industrial system supported by the real economy” occupies an important position.

“Building a modern industrial system is an inevitable requirement for promoting high-quality development, an urgent need to win the initiative of major power competition, and an important task for building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.” said Cai Zhibing, an associate professor at the Economics Teaching and Research Department of the Central Party School (National School of Administration), said, The real economy is the “foundation” of a modern industrial system and the “ballast stone” of a country’s economy. To cope with the difficulties and challenges facing the current economic operation, it is crucial to make the real economy real, stronger and better.

A country’s competitiveness depends on the real economy. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China emphasized that “the focus of economic development should be placed on the real economy”.

Consolidate the foundation and cultivate the yuan. Advanced manufacturing is a key to the real economy, and economic development must never shift from the real to the virtual. In recent years, my country has focused on the key industrial chains of the manufacturing industry, identifying key core technologies and weak links in parts and components; upgrading traditional industries, vigorously promoting technological transformation and equipment renewal; To cultivate and expand emerging industries, and constantly enrich and expand new application scenarios.

Data show that in the first quarter of this year, the added value of China‘s industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 3% year-on-year, and the overall stabilization and recovery. Among the 41 major industrial sectors, 23 industries maintained year-on-year growth.

Guo Liyan, director of the Comprehensive Situation Research Office of the China Academy of Macroeconomic Research, said that only when the real economy is stable can the foundation for economic development be more solid. At present, my country still has more policy space to stabilize the operation of the real economy, and it is necessary to accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system to effectively guarantee high-quality development.

Consolidate the foundation of self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology to cultivate new kinetic energy

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to consolidate the foundation of self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, and cultivate and grow new kinetic energy.

Innovation is the source of power to promote the high-quality development of the real economy. Promoting the deep integration of scientific and technological innovation and the real economy is not only a “rigid need” based on current development, but also a long-term plan for the future.

To consolidate the foundation of self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, it is necessary to further increase the research on core and key technologies.

In the first quarter of this year, investment in the equipment manufacturing industry and high-tech service industry increased by 17% and 17.8% year-on-year respectively, effectively boosting the development of high-tech industries.

According to the spirit of the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, all localities and industries must adhere to innovation-driven development, focus on key manufacturing industry chains, identify key core technologies and weak links in parts and components, concentrate high-quality resources to jointly tackle key problems, and ensure that the industrial system is independently controllable, safe and reliable. To ensure the smooth circulation of the national economy.

To consolidate the foundation of self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, it is necessary to enhance the resilience of the industrial chain and supply chain.

Domestic extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) products have been approved for marketing; the construction of 8 national computing power hub nodes of the “East Counting and West Counting” project has all started; the new energy automobile industry has accelerated the pace of development towards electrification and intelligence… a number of The industrial chain research in key areas has reached a new level, and the resilience of my country’s industrial chain and supply chain has been further improved.

Consolidating the foundation of self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology is the prerequisite for cultivating and growing new kinetic energy.

“Let innovation become the driving force for development, vigorously promote the close integration of technological innovation and the real economy, and continuously increase the proportion and contribution rate of technological innovation in the real economy.” said Chen Xiaodong, deputy director of the China Industry and Enterprise Competitiveness Research Center of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. , we must give full play to the leading role of major scientific and technological projects, so that basic research and applied research can promote each other, and support the healthy and stable development of my country’s real economy with continuous independent innovation of science and technology.

Accelerate breakthroughs in areas of weakness and become bigger and stronger in areas of strength

Building a modern industrial system plays an important role in building a new development pattern and promoting high-quality development.

The meeting put forward a clear direction for accelerating the construction of a modern industrial system supported by the real economy: “It is necessary to go against the trend and accelerate breakthroughs in areas of weakness, but also to follow the trend and become bigger and stronger in areas of advantage.” “To consolidate and Expand the development advantages of new energy vehicles” “We must pay attention to the development of general artificial intelligence, create an innovative ecology, and pay attention to preventing risks.”

Forging long plates and making up short plates go hand in hand, in order to enhance the independent controllability of the industrial chain supply chain, better prevent economic risks, promote the high-quality leap of the industrial system, and promote economic development to improve quality and efficiency.

The just-concluded Shanghai Auto Show showed the vitality and charm of my country’s auto industry: it received more than 900,000 visitors from home and abroad; there were 93 world premiere cars, including 65 Chinese brands, accounting for about 70%; a total of 271 new energy models were exhibited , 186 Chinese brands, also accounted for nearly 70%.

Build the world‘s largest network infrastructure with leading technology. Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, big data, blockchain, and quantum information rank among the world‘s first echelons, and the scale of the digital economy ranks second in the world… Chasing waves “digital “Blue Ocean”, the construction of digital China is profoundly affecting all aspects of economic and social life.

Feng Wenmeng, a researcher at the Development Research Center of the State Council, said that in recent years, technologies such as the Internet, big data, and artificial intelligence have been increasingly applied to traditional industries such as manufacturing and energy. It is necessary to expand and consolidate development advantages and deeply integrate digital technology with the real economy.

“Forging long boards” improves the overall efficiency of development, and “repairing short boards” solves the problem of “stuck necks”. To stabilize the real economy, it is necessary to consolidate the leading position of advantageous industries and cultivate new growth engines, but also to continue to make efforts on “stuck points” and “blocked points”.

“Currently, my country’s digital economy and the real economy are accelerating integration, and manufacturing investment and infrastructure investment continue to exert force. We must take advantage of the momentum and insist on making the real economy stronger and better as the main direction of attack. In order to promote the continuous improvement of economic operation and achieve High-quality development has laid a solid foundation.” Guo Liyan said.

