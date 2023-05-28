Accelerate the creation of first-class enterprises Guangxi’s state-owned enterprises’ R&D investment intensity exceeds the national average level – Xinhua English.news.cn

Original title: Accelerate the creation of first-class enterprises The R&D investment intensity of state-owned enterprises in our region exceeds the national average level

On May 26, the reporter learned from the region’s state-owned and state-owned enterprises to create first-class enterprises and scientific and technological innovation work conferences. . Last year alone, the R&D investment intensity of state-owned enterprises directly under the district exceeded the national average.

Only by unswervingly following the road of independent innovation and firmly grasping the initiative of innovation and development in our own hands can enterprises be self-improving and competitive. In order to further stimulate the vitality of innovation and shape the core competitiveness, and promote the high-quality development of state-owned enterprises, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the autonomous region has formulated three plans for the technological innovation and development of state-owned enterprises directly under the district, the three-year action for high-quality development, and the creation of original technology sources. Promote the green development of state-owned enterprises directly under the district and the implementation opinions of the digital transformation of state-owned enterprises, implement the “six major projects” of scientific and technological innovation and the “six major actions” of high-quality development in depth, especially pay close attention to the innovative enterprise database, platform database, project database, product database, The construction of the “five pools” of talent pools supports enterprises to benchmark against top-notch companies in the industry, keep a close eye on key core technologies and “stuck neck” technologies, increase investment in research and development, improve technological innovation capabilities, and enhance core competitiveness.

As the “vanguard” and “main force” of scientific and technological innovation, state-owned enterprises must take the initiative to “play the leading role” and “take the lead”. Our district fully encourages state-owned enterprises to increase investment in research and development and continuously enhance their innovation capabilities. In 2022, the R&D investment and R&D intensity of state-owned enterprises directly under the district will hit a record high. The R&D investment will be 11.9 billion yuan, an increase of 75% compared with 2020, and the R&D investment intensity will be 1.67%, an increase of 0.62 percentage points compared with 2020, and surpass the national provincial level. The average level of 1.49% of super-supervised enterprises; continued efforts in the first quarter of this year, and R&D investment increased by 28.2% year-on-year.

To enhance the innovation capability of enterprises, it is necessary to continuously improve the incentive mechanism. Since 2020, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the autonomous region has continued to promote the demonstration of scientific and technological reform, focusing on technological enterprises, implementing the “two-wheel drive” of market-oriented reforms to improve quality and technological innovation capabilities. At present, 15 enterprises in our region have been selected as national scientific and technological reform demonstration enterprises , The number ranks fifth in the country, and 63 enterprises have been selected as demonstration enterprises for scientific and technological reform in the autonomous region, and they have become leaders in scientific and technological innovation in our region. Continue to guide technology-based enterprises to make full use of total salary management, equity incentives, excess profit sharing and other medium- and long-term incentive policies, which greatly stimulates the endogenous motivation of enterprises to innovate and develop.

The relevant person in charge of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the Autonomous Region stated that it will strengthen the supervision of state-owned assets, effectively enhance the sense of responsibility and urgency to create a first-class enterprise, and focus on the “five forces” of scientific and technological innovation capabilities, value creation capabilities, corporate governance capabilities, resource integration capabilities, and brand leadership capabilities. Overcome difficulties and continue to make efforts to build a team of high-quality professional enterprise leaders who are loyal to the party, brave in innovation, well-managed, prosperous and promising, honest and honest, and strive to enhance the leadership of outstanding entrepreneurs. More practical measures to create a first-class enterprise. (Reporter/Wu Jiayue Correspondent/Deng Mingfu Zhang Weijia)