Accelerate the deployment of application scenarios to lead multiple subdivided tracks. Chaoyang “runs ahead” Internet 3.0

Our reporter Zhu Songmei

On June 15, the Beijing Workers Stadium hosted the football invitational match between the Argentine national team and the Australian national team. That night, Gongti started the live broadcast of Metaverse for the first time, and fans outside the stadium could wear a specific VR all-in-one machine to allow their digital avatars to enter the virtual stadium of Gongti.

In addition to Gongti Yuanyu, Chaoyang District is accelerating the deployment of more Internet 3.0 application scenarios, covering business, cultural tourism, government affairs, education, finance and other fields. At present, Chaoyang has taken the lead in the city in subdivision tracks such as digital people and consumer metaverse.

Digital humans can imitate human movements and expressions in real time.Photo by Zhang Zhengye

A New Experience in the Virtual World

One second he was still cooking in the kitchen, and the next second he was in the best position on the court to watch the game. There was a fierce fight in front of him, and there was a lot of voices around him. Real and virtual, the two worlds can be switched smoothly.

Internet 3.0 is coming like a huge wave, and this attempt by Gongti is just one of the waves.

What is Internet 3.0? At first glance, it seems a bit illusory, and it is always accompanied by mysterious words such as metaverse, digital twin, and digital human. In fact, it has moistened things silently into our daily life.

“Internet 1.0 is one-way communication; 2.0 focuses on interaction, and users can generate content; 3.0 is a decentralized Internet running on blockchain technology.” Lin Peng, the relevant person in charge of Zhongguancun Chaoyang Park, explained, “It can be simply understood as : Recreating a virtual parallel world.”

The concept is a bit obscure, but it is easier to understand from the scene. Chaoyang is the most fashionable area in the city, with countless shopping malls, parks, gymnasiums, financial institutions, etc., which provide application scenarios for various Internet 3.0 technologies.

Younuo Technology can provide enterprises with a one-stop digital twin platform. “Take a financial company as an example. Its data center may have hundreds of rooms, and each room has different cabinets and storage devices.” The relevant person in charge of the company said that after modeling the physical equipment, it is like building a The digital twin can intuitively see important information such as the storage capacity, transmission rate, and power consumption of each device. “Managers don’t need to look at complicated charts, as long as they walk into this twin, they can see the real world situation at a glance, so as to improve management efficiency and lower management threshold.”

At present, projects such as Bubble Mart Theme Park, Blue Harbor, China CITIC Bank, and Tongying Center are all creating Internet 3.0 application scenarios, and are recruiting suppliers and partners through “unveiling the list”. The Blue Harbor Metaverse has landed. Putting on MR glasses, the shopping mall in front of you instantly becomes a “land of the gods”, and you can even lean over to interact with tourists.

Digital people have achieved global leadership

In the wave of Internet 3.0, the performance of Chaoyang District is quite impressive, leading the city in many tracks such as digital people and consumer metaverse.

The high-precision digital human of Juli Dimension has reached the global leading level. “Movie special effects are very expensive and difficult to use for live broadcast. But our digital human has achieved the live broadcast effect of movie special effects at a very low cost.” Juli Dimension CEO Zhao Tianqi told reporters. When the high-precision digital human is broadcasting live, it only needs an ordinary camera to imitate the real anchor in real time-not only the movements, but also the mouth shape and subtle expressions can be imitated vividly. Digital humans can also change clothes with one click, and even take off, or perform other breathtaking visual wonders. “In the near future, everyone will be able to have such an omnipotent digital clone for a few hundred yuan a month.”

Why is such an advanced technology company willing to take root in Chaoyang? In Zhao Tianqi’s opinion, it’s because it has its own traffic. “Digital Human is not a purely technical industry, it has cultural and creative attributes. Many of my clients are MCN institutions and film production companies, and everyone gathers in Chaoyang.”

A series of numbers can more intuitively reflect the industrial foundation of Chaoyang District: there are 30 national and municipal key laboratories and 12 national engineering technology research centers, which account for 20% of the city’s total, forming an industrial Internet, artificial intelligence, Digital security and other leading industrial clusters. There are more than 600 Internet 3.0 industry-related enterprises in the region, and more than 5,000 5G base stations have been built, with continuous coverage of 5G signals throughout the region.

Take practical measures to support the development of the industry

When a new round of scientific and technological revolution is overwhelming, foresight and race against time mean that there is a greater possibility of taking the lead.

Chaoyang quickly “run away”. In March of this year, the “Three-Year Action Plan for Internet 3.0 Innovation and Development in Chaoyang District (2023-2025)” was issued, and a number of supporting measures were introduced to support the development of the industry with real dividends. For example, support the development of key core technology research and provide financial support of up to 10 million yuan; encourage the construction of common technical service platforms and provide rent subsidies for three consecutive years.

In the future, there are two main spaces for carrying Internet 3.0: Chaoyang District Internet 3.0 Industrial Base and Beijing Digital Human Base. The former is located in the center of Xingdi, with 4 Grade A office buildings, and is the first Internet 3.0 industrial base of over 100,000 square meters; the latter is located in Liubai, East Lake. Both characteristic parks will provide certain rental subsidies.

According to Lin Peng, Chaoyang also thinks meticulously and comprehensively in terms of public services. For example, in the field of digital human beings, it is expected to provide technical platform services such as optical acquisition and motion capture for small and medium-sized enterprises; to cooperate with Alibaba Dharma Academy Mota community to provide open source technology services to Internet 3.0 and digital human enterprises; to launch a digital human asset deposit certificate platform, Protect corporate copyrights.

It is estimated that by 2025, Chaoyang will introduce and cultivate more than 10 leading companies with industry leadership in the field of Internet 3.0, gather more than 100 high-growth companies, and form more than 1,000 industrial chain ecological enterprises.

Reporter’s Notes

Thumbs up

In the face of the new wave of information technology revolution, Chaoyang District’s quick response and strength are worthy of praise.

Right now, Internet 3.0 is still in the technical reserve stage, but in the foreseeable future, it will bring profound changes to all walks of life. Faced with this blue ocean of new technologies, Chaoyang District took the lead in introducing a series of policy measures, and provided real money in building space to provide support for start-ups. The courage and vision are obvious to all.

In terms of optimizing the business environment, Chaoyang has ranked first in the city for four consecutive years. Not long ago, the person in charge of the district committee and district government went to other cities to promote Internet 3.0 policies and measures, hoping to attract high-quality enterprises to land. During the interview, the heads of many companies told reporters that the high-quality business environment is one of the most important reasons for them to choose Chaoyang.

Of course, to develop any new industry, we must have the courage to explore the stars and the sea, and also have the perseverance to get mud under our feet. If you work hard for a long time, you will be able to cut through the waves and stand bravely in this blue ocean.

