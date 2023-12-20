Accelerate the development of a stronger, better, and larger digital economy with a sense of strategic urgency of “not advancing or retreating, advancing slowly or retreating” – China News Service

China Economic Micro Observation

Accelerate the development of a stronger, better, and bigger digital economy with the strategic sense of urgency of “if you don’t advance, you will retreat; if you advance slowly, you will retreat”

[Summary of opinions]

Making the digital economy stronger, better, and bigger is the top priority of “promoting stability through promotion.”

There is great potential and must be done to make the digital economy stronger, better, and bigger.

The biggest highlight of the development of the digital economy this year is that it is more resilient when it comes to “climbing over obstacles”. Specifically, the digital economy has given the “Troika” new horsepower.

To further strengthen, improve, and expand the digital economy, we need to persist in “eating on reform,” “taking the open road,” and “playing the innovation card.”

The Central Economic Work Conference held recently set the tone for economic work in 2024, listing “leading the construction of a modern industrial system with scientific and technological innovation” as the first of nine key tasks, and proposed that “we must vigorously promote new industrialization, develop the digital economy, and accelerate the promotion of artificial intelligence.” Intelligent Development”.

In the field of digital economy, what important signals did the Central Economic Work Conference send? What is the significance of continuing to accelerate the development of the digital economy to my country’s high-quality development? Looking to the future, what are the focus points for the development of the digital economy?

Recently, Hu Yongjun, Secretary-General of the Future Industry and Platform Economy Research Center of the National Information Center, was a guest on the “China Economic Micro-Observation·Expert Talk” column and said that “promoting stability through advancement” is one of the most distinctive positive signals released by the Central Economic Work Conference. From the perspective of the positive trend, potential, and foundation of economic recovery, making the digital economy stronger, better, and bigger is the top priority of “promoting stability through promotion.”

Firmly grasp the initiative of development

Developing the digital economy is a long examination question, a must-answer question, and a rush question.

Since it first appeared in the government work report in 2017, and by 2023 it was proposed to “vigorously develop the digital economy”, the digital economy has become the core driving force for promoting high-quality development. Hu Yongjun said that there is great potential and must be done to make the digital economy stronger, better, and bigger.

“Overall, developing the digital economy is a long test question for us. It is also a must-answer question, and it is also a rush question.” Hu Yongjun said, in the face of external pressure and internal difficulties, whether we can firmly grasp the development initiative, the key to creating new national competitive advantages and ensuring the security of industrial and supply chains lies in the digital economy. Therefore, it is necessary to accelerate the planning and systematic layout of the digital economy with a sense of strategic urgency of “if you do not advance, you will retreat, and if you advance slowly, you will retreat”.

On the one hand, there is great potential for making the digital economy stronger, better, and bigger. This year, the digital economy still maintains resilient growth. In the first three quarters, the added value of the electronic information manufacturing industry above designated size maintained a steady increase; the added value of the information transmission, software, and information technology service industry increased by 12.1%, 6.1 percentage points higher than the growth rate of the service industry. Judging from the data, the digital economy is a powerful “engine” that leads to economic recovery.

On the other hand, there is definitely something to be done to make the digital economy stronger, better, and bigger. Hu Yongjun said that first of all, under the advantages of the new national system, our country has made advanced arrangements to promote scientific and technological research in the field of digital technology, and has laid out industrial cultivation in the field of the digital economy for a long time; secondly, the advantages of ultra-large-scale markets can provide massive data resources and enrich the development of the digital economy. Application scenarios and various market services are conducive to “big water raising big fish”; finally, it is the advantage of complete industrial supporting facilities. Our country has the world‘s most complete industrial system from a needle to an aircraft carrier, providing opportunities for the development of the digital economy. Unique conditions.

“Climbing uphill and overcoming obstacles” is more resilient

The digital economy gives the “Troika” new horsepower

In recent years, my country’s digital economy has entered a stage of rapid development, with input-output efficiency significantly improved. What is the development trend of the digital economy this year? Hu Yongjun concluded: “The biggest highlight of the development of the digital economy this year is that it is more resilient when climbing uphill and overcoming obstacles. Specifically, the digital economy has allowed the ‘troika’ to gain new momentum.”

First, the digital economy is a new lever to stabilize investment. Investment in the digital economy is not only conducive to hedging the decline in the total volume of traditional investment but also conducive to optimizing the structural imbalance of traditional investment. It is not only an investment in the present, but also an investment in the future. In the first half of the year, investment in new infrastructure construction increased by 16.2% year-on-year, of which investment in integrated new infrastructure construction such as industrial Internet and smart transportation increased by 34.1%. In the first three quarters, fixed asset investment in the electronic information manufacturing industry increased by 10.2% year-on-year, 1.2 percentage points higher than the growth rate of industrial investment in the same period.

Second, the digital economy is a new fulcrum for stabilizing consumption. Since the beginning of this year, various Internet applications have continued to develop. Among them, online ride-hailing, online travel booking, and online literature have become the three applications with the fastest-growing user scale. New services, new models, and new formats for digital consumption have become prominent highlights. In the first three quarters, the national online retail sales of physical goods increased by 8.9% year-on-year, 2.1 percentage points higher than the growth rate of the total retail sales of consumer goods, accounting for 26.4% of the total retail sales of consumer goods.

Third, the digital economy is a new engine for stabilizing foreign trade. Digital service trade is the most active new growth point in international trade. In 2022, China’s digitizable service trade scale will reach 372.7 billion US dollars, setting a record high, and the cross-border e-commerce import and export scale will exceed 2 trillion yuan for the first time. In the first three quarters, my country’s cross-border e-commerce import and export volume reached 1.7 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 14.4%, which was significantly higher than the import and export growth rate in the same period. With more than 2,000 overseas warehouses distributed in different regions around the world and cross-border e-commerce trading partners covering the world, my country has become one of the countries with the most complete cross-border e-commerce ecological chain in the world.

“Eat the food of reform”, “take the open road” and “play the innovation card”

“Try boldly and break out boldly” in digital transformation

Hu Yongjun said that looking forward to 2024, to further strengthen, improve, and expand the digital economy, we need to focus on the following aspects:

First, we must insist on “eating the food of reform.” In the digital transformation, we should “boldly try and bravely break out” and accelerate the construction of a policy and regulatory system that is compatible with the development of the digital economy. In particular, it is necessary to accelerate the reform of the market-oriented allocation of data elements, comprehensively improve the level of development and utilization of data resources, and make public data “available,” “flowable,” and “used well”.

Second, we must persist in “taking an open road.” Walking with China is walking with opportunities, and investing in China is investing in the future. It is necessary to further leverage the role of cooperation mechanisms such as the G20 Digital Economy Development and Cooperation Initiative, the Belt and Road Digital Economy International Cooperation Initiative, and the Global Data Security Initiative, and further leverage the World Internet Conference, World 5G Conference, and World Artificial Intelligence Conference. Open platforms such as smart conferences will play a role in building the “Invest in China” brand and accelerating the cultivation of new momentum for foreign trade.

The third is to persist in “playing the innovation card”. We must give full play to the advantages of the new national system, promote industrial innovation with scientific and technological innovation, especially use disruptive and cutting-edge technologies to spawn new industries, new models, and new drivers, accelerate the development of artificial intelligence, and open up new tracks for future industries such as quantum information. Accelerate the formation of new productive forces.

People’s Daily reporter Xu Weina

