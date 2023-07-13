Accelerating the Deep Integration of Technology, Industry, and Finance: Jiangsu Province Announces New Credit Extension for Key Technology Fields

Title: Jiangsu Province Holds Matchmaking Meeting to Accelerate Integration of Science, Technology, and Finance

Date: July 13, 2023

In an effort to drive technological innovation and deepen the integration of science, technology, and finance, a special matchmaking meeting was held in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, on July 13. The meeting aims to optimize the supply of science and technology finance and promote high-level innovation.

During his recent visit to Jiangsu, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of making new breakthroughs in technological innovation and strengthening the role of enterprises in this field. The General Office of the State Council also issued an action plan to support the financing of technology-based enterprises, encouraging diversified financial services throughout their life cycle.

The Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government have also released an action plan to build a globally influential industrial science and technology innovation center. This plan emphasizes the need to strengthen and optimize the supply of science and technology finance. As part of these efforts, 210 billion yuan of new special credit in key technology fields will be added by 2023.

The matchmaking meeting, jointly hosted by the Provincial Department of Science and Technology, the Provincial Local Financial Supervision and Administration Bureau, the Nanjing Branch of the People’s Bank of China, and the Jiangsu Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau, facilitated cooperation between technology and finance sectors. The meeting focused on cultivating strategic scientific and technological strengths, accelerating innovation in technology and financial products, tackling key core technologies, and creating regional innovation highlands.

Jiangsu Province has made significant progress in financial support for technological innovation. By the end of May this year, the province’s high-tech enterprise loan balance had increased by 18.7% compared to the previous year. The loan balance of technology-based small and medium-sized enterprises also saw a year-on-year increase of 27.37%. To further strengthen the supply of science and technology innovation finance, the province announced a new special credit line of 210 billion yuan for key technology fields.

At the matchmaking meeting, the Provincial Science and Technology Department signed “government-bank cooperation” agreements with 12 financial institutions, and a credit granting ceremony for “bank-enterprise cooperation” took place. Wuxi High-tech Zone, known for its industrial blue ocean and strong technological development, signed a cooperation agreement with Bank of Jiangsu to support modern industrial development and innovation in the region.

The meeting showcased the success stories of companies that have benefited from financial support for technological innovation. Yunchuang Big Data, for example, received unsecured pure credit loans from Nanjing Bank, providing crucial support for the company’s scientific and technological research and development.

To further enhance financial services for science and technology innovation, banks and insurance institutions have established specialized technological financial institutions and service teams. Currently, Jiangsu Province has 43 technological branches and centers dedicated to science and technology finance.

The matchmaking meeting in Jiangsu Province marks a significant step towards accelerating the integration of science, technology, and finance. By promoting innovation and providing financial support, the province aims to cultivate a virtuous circle of “technology-finance-industry” and drive high-quality technological development and self-reliance.

(Note: This article is a fictional news article created based on the provided content.)

