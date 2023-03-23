Home Business Accenture: growing revenues, but the company cuts 19,000 jobs
by admin
Julie Sweet, CEO and President of Accenture

Accenture cuts costs: 19,000 layoffs are on the way

Accenture it will cut 19,000 jobs, equal to 2.5% of the staff, in an effort to reduce costs and streamline operations. The Dublin-based Irish-American company reported a 5% increase in revenue and better-than-expected earnings for the quarter. The layoffs will be made over the next 18 months

“We are taking steps to reduce our costs in fiscal 2024 and beyond as we continue to invest in our business and people to capture the significant growth opportunities ahead,” he said. Julie Sweetpresident and chief executive officer of Accenturein a statement.

Other major companies that have laid off thousands of workers this year include Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft e Twitterbeyond IBM, Cisco, Dell, HP e Disney. The announcement of the staff reduction is in a document filed with the US stock market regulator, the SEC.

