A worker died crushed by a metal plate. It happened in a company in Borgo San Giacomo in Brescia that works steel. The victim is a 28-year-old of Moroccan origins who was crushed by the slab that broke off from an overhead crane. On the spot, in via dell’Ecologia, Ats technicians, carabinieri and 118 personnel intervened and could only ascertain the death. The incident occurred around 1.30pm. Investigations will need to clarify whether the accident was caused by human error or whether it was the safety device that failed.

