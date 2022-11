Listen to the audio version of the article

A 50-year-old woman died last night after being crushed while at work in a glass factory in Borgonovo, in the province of Piacenza. The dynamics are still being examined by the carabinieri of the Compagnia di Piacenza coordinated by the Prosecutor’s Office: just before 3am the woman was accidentally wedged and squeezed between a conveyor belt and a pallet holding machine. She died instantly. An autopsy has already been ordered which will take place in the next few hours.