According to ADAC: This is the most economical electric car in 2023

One thing speaks against e-cars above all: their range. Electric cars don’t quite make it as far as petrol cars. Then there are the long loading times. It currently (still) takes significantly longer to charge a car than to fill an empty tank. Before the Switch to an electrified vehicle it is therefore all the more important also take power consumption into accountso that you don’t have to constantly wait in front of the socket or charging station. The decision for one spares Auto has the same several advantages. On the one hand, electric cars with low consumption can go further with one charge and on the other hand, they save money, resources and time. But which electric car is the most economical?

The ADAC selects the most economical electric car of 2023

The ADAC provides the answer. As part of the ADAC Autotests and des ADAC Ecotests the traffic club regularly inspects new vehicles. For this, factors such as body, inner space, Comfort, driving characteristics and Security as well as Motor and drive, environmental properties and economics checked. With electric cars, too, of course power consumption and Range recorded. Based on the results, the ADAC in August 2023 the most economical electric car of the year.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the most economical electric car

He did the best Hyundai Ioniq 6. According to the ADAC, the mid-size sedan comes to one Ecotest consumption of just 15.5 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers. He owes that, among other things, to his aerodynamic design and his 77.4 kilowatt hour batterythe one Range of up to 555 kilometers make possible. Second and third place goes to another Hyundai, the His Electroas well as that Tesla Model 3. Both cars also stand out for their efficiency, but they can’t quite compete with the Ioniq 6.

Lease Hyundai Ioniq 6: Inexpensive offer for the efficient electric car

If the Hyundai Ioniq 6 sounds like the right offer for you due to its low power consumption, we have a recommendation for you. So you can currently lease the limousine for around 265.00 euros per month. We have found suitable offers for this in our leasing calculator. Here we present you an exciting one Deal for running with the 53-kilowatt-hour battery (reminder: the ADAC has chosen the version with a 77.4 kilowatt hour battery as the most economical e-car):

Target group:Private leasingDuration:48 FunMileage:5000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:263,26 Eurospecial payment:3000.00 euros for BAFA environmental bonus (can be refunded)Deployment Fee:1090,00 Eurolist price:43.900,00 EuroLeasingfaktor:0,60Total cost factor:0.65 (0.79 with BAFA)Circuit:AutomaticPerfomance:151 PS (111 Kilowatts)Battery capacity:53 kilowatt hoursTop speed:up to 185 km/hRange:up to 429 kilometers (WLTP)Power Consumption:combined 13.9 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers (dealer data)CO2 emissions:combined 0 grams per kilometerFurnishing:On-board computer, parking aid, climate control, multifunction steering wheel, automatic start/stop, tire pressure monitoring system, rain sensor, navigation system, touchscreen, lane departure warning system and moreColor:freely selectableDelivery time:about a year

additional Offer for the Hyundai Ioniq 6 with 77.4 kilowatt hour battery:

Target group:Commercial and private leasingDuration:24 FunMileage:5000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:389,00 Eurospecial payment:5100.00 euros for BAFA environmental bonus (can be refunded)Deployment Fee:990,00 Eurolist price:62.440,00 EuroLeasingfaktor:0,69Total cost factor:0.65 (1.03 with BAFA)Circuit:AutomaticPerfomance:325 PS (239 Kilowatts)Battery capacity:77.4 kilowatt hoursTop speed:up to 185 km/hRange:up to 614 kilometers (WLTP)Power Consumption:combined 15.1 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers (dealer data)CO2 emissions:combined 0 grams per kilometerFurnishing:On-board computer, parking aid, climate control, multifunction steering wheel, automatic start/stop, tire pressure monitoring system, rain sensor, navigation system, touchscreen, lane departure warning system and moreColor:GrauDelivery time:immediately available

