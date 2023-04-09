Have you always wondered who is one of the richest women in the world? We’ll tell you. Getty Images/ Joos Mind

The business magazine Forbes keeps a table of the richest people in the world. The ten richest women come from different industries and countries. A German is also among them – BMW entrepreneur Susanne Klatten.

The writer Henry David Thoreau is said to have said, “Wealth is the ability to live life to the fullest.” Quotes like this abound on the internet. As philosophical as wealth and wealth can be viewed: At the end of the day, numbers still decide who is really rich. The business magazine “Forbes” does not have one for nothing List of the richest people in the world, measured against their current estimated net worth. This list also includes the ten richest women in the world. But who is behind the names on the list?

Platz 10: Abigail Johnson

Abigail Johnson is CEO of Fidelity Investments. Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Abigail Johnson has been CEO of Boston-based mutual fund firm Fidelity Investments since 2014. The 61-year-old American holds a Masters in Business Administration from Harvard Business School. Her fortune is $21.6 billion, according to Forbes.

Platz 9: Iris Fontbona & Familie

Iris Fontbona, 80, is the widow of Chilean businessman Andrónico Luksic, who died of cancer in 2005. Luksic made his fortune through mining and inherited his property from his wife and their three sons Jean-Paul, Andrónico and Guillermo Luksic. According to Forbes, the fortune amounts to 22.8 billion US dollars (about 20.9 billion euros).

8th place: Susanne Klatten

Susanne Klatten owns around 19 percent of the automobile manufacturer BMW. picture alliance / Matthias Balk/dpa

Susanne Klatten owns around 19 percent of the automobile manufacturer BMW. Her brother Stefan Quandt owns almost 24 percent. The 60-year-old German is also the sole owner and vice president of Altana, a chemical company with annual sales of more than 2.5 billion US dollars (about 2.3 billion euros). Her fortune is $24.2 billion, according to Forbes.

7th place: MacKenzie Scott

MacKenzie Scott was married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for 25 years. picture alliance / Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

MacKenzie Scott is seventh with a fortune of $27.2 billion. The author and philanthropist is the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. In May 2019, she signed a Giving Pledge, pledging to give away at least half of her wealth over the course of her lifetime. On the website Yield Giving Scott shares details of the $14.4 billion she has donated to nearly 1,600 charities since 2020.

6th place: Gina Rinehart

Gina Rinehart is the richest person in Australia. Matt King/Getty Images

69-year-old Gina Rinehart is the richest person in Australia. The daughter of Australian iron ore magnate Lang Hancock, she rebuilt Hancock Prospecting, her late father’s financially troubled company, and became CEO in 1992. It is also Australia’s second largest beef producer and owns properties across the country. According to Forbes, her fortune is $27.5 billion.

5th place: Miriam Adelson & family

Miriam Adelson owns more than half of the Las Vegas Sands, a New York Stock Exchange-listed gaming empire. picture alliance/AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Israeli-born Miriam Adelson is a doctor specializing in addiction. As the widow of former Las Vegas Sands CEO and chairman Sheldon Adelson, who died in 2021, she now owns more than half of the New York Stock Exchange-listed gaming empire. According to Forbes, her net worth is $35.2 billion.

4th place: Jacqueline Mars

Jacqueline Mars (middle) and her granddaughters Graysen Airth (left) and Katherine Burgstahler (right). Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images

Jacqueline Mars owns an estimated one-third of Mars, the world‘s largest confectionery company, founded by her grandfather. The 83-year-old American worked for the company for almost 20 years and was a member of the board until 2016. Her fortune is $38.3 billion, according to Forbes.

3rd place: Julia Koch & family

Julia Koch and her husband David Koch (middle right) broke ground on the David H. Koch Center for Cancer Care in New York in May 2015. Diane Bondareff/Invision for Koch Industries/AP Images

60-year-old Julia Koch and her three children inherited a 42 percent stake in Koch Industries when her husband David died in August 2019 at the age of 79. Koch Industries is an American conglomerate that operates in 50 countries in the production areas of oil, natural gas, chemicals, energy, asphalt, artificial fertilizers, food and plastics, among other things.

Born in the US, she moved to New York City in the 1980s and worked as an assistant to fashion designer Adolfo. She met her husband David on a blind date in 1991. According to Forbes, her fortune is 59 billion US dollars (about 54.1 billion euros).

Platz 2: Alice Walton

Alice Walton and her brothers Rob (left) and Jim (right) speak during Walmart’s annual meeting in June 2018. Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images

Alice Walton is the only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton. Unlike her siblings Rob and Jim, she chose not to work for the US supermarket chain, instead choosing to focus on curating art. In 2011 she opened the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, which features works by artists such as Andy Warhol, Norman Rockwell and Mark Rothko. According to Forbes, the fortune of the 73-year-old is 60.7 billion US dollars (about 55.6 billion euros).

1st place: Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & Family

L’Oréal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the richest woman in the world. FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP via Getty Images

First place in the world‘s richest women goes to Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, granddaughter of the founder of L’Oréal. The 69-year-old French woman and her family own around 33 percent of L’Oréal shares. She has been on the board of the world‘s largest cosmetics manufacturer since 1997 and is chairwoman of the family holding company. She is also President of her family’s philanthropic foundation, which promotes French advancement in science and the arts. L’Oréal and the Bettencourt Meyers family have jointly agreed to donate $226 million to help repair Notre Dame Cathedral following the April 2019 fire. According to Forbes, Bettencourt Meyers is worth $90.5 billion.