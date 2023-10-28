According to investment boss, Berkshire is one of the “Magnificent Seven”

Warren Buffett.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway should be part of a “Magnificent Eight,” says Jim Worden.

Berkshire deserves a spot because of its diversified business, cash holdings and investing skills, he says.

The investment boss does not expect a recession, but sees some challenges for the US economy.

The “Magnificent Seven” should be expanded to include Berkshire under the leadership of Warren Buffett, says investment boss Jim Worden of “Wealth Consulting Group”. The firm is active in the field of financial planning and manages assets in excess of five billion US dollars.

So far, the “Magnificent Seven” group includes the seven companies Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Tesla and Nvidia. They all have the highest market value and a market capitalization of two billion or more. They have already outperformed the broader market this year and pulled the S&P 500 benchmark index into positive territory. Investors have been betting that these few companies will be resilient enough to weather challenges. This could include increased inflation, higher interest rates and fears of recession. They also believe the companies will be among the biggest beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence boom.

According to Worden, Berkshire should be included in the “Magnificent Seven”.

“I don’t want to take anything away from the Magnificent Seven, but it’s not a super-diversified portfolio,” Jim Worden told Business Insider. He noted that all seven are in the technology industry or have technology-related businesses.

Berkshire has a larger market cap than Tesla or Meta. Nevertheless, it is not counted among the “Magnificent Seven” because it is not a fast-growing technology company. Adding the company would significantly diversify the group of high-flying stocks, Worden said.

Buffett’s company owns a variety of companies in a wide range of sectors. These include insurance, railroads, utilities, manufacturing, real estate, retail and services. It also holds shares worth around $350 billion. His billion-dollar holdings include Apple, Bank of America, Chevron, Coca-Cola and Kraft Heinz.

What Berkshire lacks in growth and innovation, it makes up for in many other advantages, Worden says. So Buffett and his team use insurance premium income as a constant source of capital, allowing them to invest patiently and opportunistically without fear of customers withdrawing their money.

That’s why Berkshire is a good place to invest

Buffett and his business partner Charlie Munger excel at buying into high-quality companies at attractive prices. It’s a strategy that limits risk and leads to above-average performance over time, Worden explains. The two have also proven for decades that they can act carefully and avoid emotional decisions, Worden continues.

“You can take a long-term view,” Worden told Business Insider. He emphasized that Buffett and Munger place far more emphasis on the quality of a company’s management, its spending habits and the value it creates for shareholders than on the stock’s daily movements or whether it beats Wall Street’s quarterly earnings forecasts Fulfills. “You can take your time and be very disciplined.”

Buffett and his colleagues also have large cash reserves, allowing them to access cheap assets and make lucrative deals as “liquidity providers” at times when credit markets collapse and lenders retreat, Worden says. Berkshire also has benefited from its “dry powder” (low-risk assets) by investing heavily in government bonds, which are now yielding much more than they did 18 months ago thanks to a sharp rise in interest rates, he noted.

Additionally, Worden pointed out that Berkshire has a connection to technology, as the largest position in its stock portfolio is a roughly six percent stake in Apple. Buffett likely likes the iPhone maker’s strong balance sheet and cash generation, strong brand, competitive moat, proven staying power and focus on returning excess cash to shareholders via dividends and buybacks, he said.

Given all of these strengths, Berkshire deserves a spot in the Magnificent Eight, Worden concludes.

Clouds on the horizon

Worden also shared his economic outlook in an interview with Business Insider. He struck a positive tone, noting that corporate earnings have held up well. Unemployment remains near historic lows, liquidity appears solid and credit spreads remain tight.

However, he also pointed out several headwinds. For example, the pressure of higher borrowing costs on the government, households and companies, the potential for stubborn inflation and further interest rate increases. But also the difficulty for consumers to buy a house when mortgage interest rates are currently eight percent.

If the Fed continues to raise interest rates, that could prove “problematic,” Worden said. “It increases the likelihood of something breaking and it certainly increases the likelihood of a recession,” he said, adding that he expects only a slight economic slowdown at the moment.

