The President of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW Berlin), Marcel Fratzscher, is also pushing for the rapid introduction of basic child security. “I am very concerned that basic child security could fail for cost reasons,” said Fratzscher. “It would be a mistake to reduce spending on basic child security to two billion euros, as is currently planned in the federal budget.” The best investment that a state can make is in its people.

