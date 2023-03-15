According to a study by the DIW, the European Central Bank (ECB) can also depress energy prices with higher interest rates. Picture Alliance

Can the European Central Bank (ECB) do anything about inflation with higher interest rates if they were triggered by an energy price shock? The question moves economists and politicians. The ECB itself had long argued that it was powerless against high energy prices. Critics of the turnaround in interest rates, such as trade unions and some economists, still see it that way. A study by the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) came to a different conclusion: by raising interest rates, the ECB can not only noticeably lower inflation in general, but also lower energy prices for consumers.

The interest rate policy of the European Central Bank is controversial, and that has a lot to do with energy prices. Critics of the interest rate hikes accuse the ECB that higher interest rates can do little to counter inflation triggered by an external energy price shock. Instead of curbing prices, the ECB is only choking off the already shaky economy. It’s not just unions and some economists who argue that way. Even ECB President Christine Lagarde herself justified her long hesitation in turning around interest rates by saying that interest rates could do little to counteract higher energy prices.

That was a mistake, say Economists at the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW). You have examined the link between the key ECB interest rates and energy prices. Their conclusion: the ECB is not powerless. With higher interest rates, you could lower the energy price for consumers.

ECB is not powerless against high energy prices

If the ECB increases the key interest rate, energy prices in the euro area will fall. Three effects that influence each other play a role here: the demand for energy, the global oil price in US dollars and the exchange rate of the euro to the dollar. “The bottom line is that the ECB can actually curb energy prices by raising interest rates,” says DIW chief macroeconomist Alexander Kriwoluzky.

Together with Gökhan Ider, Frederik Kurcz and Ben Schumann, he examined the effects of interest rate increases by the ECB in the period 1999 to 2020 on energy prices and calculated: energy prices would fall five times as much as consumer prices overall as a result of interest rate increases.

The authors were able to demonstrate three effects, some of which ran counter to one another, that actually lead to energy prices falling after the ECB’s interest rate hikes.

DID

First: the demand effect. As a result of an increase in interest rates, aggregate demand falls. Companies are investing less, private households are holding back on consumption. Higher interest rates are also dampening demand for oil, which is traded globally in US dollars. This depresses the world market price in dollars.

In addition, there are two price effects of the euro exchange rate against the dollar: if the ECB raises interest rates, this strengthens the euro. This makes oil imports into the euro area cheaper. This has two opposing effects: On the one hand, oil becomes cheaper immediately. This in turn fuels demand for oil. The second effect is even stronger than the first. The stronger euro alone is more likely to result in a higher oil price. However, this exchange rate effect is weaker than the global demand effect, so that the bottom line is that energy prices are falling.

External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

According to this analysis, the ECB acted too late, but then it did the right thing when it started raising interest rates in the summer of 2022. The study also confirms that an interest rate hike in itself reduces economic output and costs jobs. “So the monetary policy of the ECB also causes economic costs,” says Kriwoluzky. “In times of high inflation rates, however, it is important to keep an eye on and capture inflation expectations so that inflation does not get out of hand in the medium term. In this regard, the ECB is on the right track.”

The ECB will decide on the key interest rate this Thursday. It has raised its key interest rate five times since the interest rate turnaround in 2022: by half a percentage point in July, by 0.75 percentage points in September and October, and by 0.5 percentage points in December and February.

The interest rate at which banks can borrow money from the ECB is now three percent. The deposit rate, at which banks can park money at the ECB, is 2.5 percent. Interest rates in the euro area are therefore still significantly lower than in the USA. There, the Federal Reserve raised the key interest rate in eight steps to a range of 4.5 to 4.75 percent.