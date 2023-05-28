According to the electoral office, after counting half of the votes, Erdogan is ahead

In the runoff election for the presidency in the Türkiye According to the first official interim results, incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a lead. According to the state news agency Anadolu, after the polling stations were closed and 91.55 percent of the ballot boxes opened on Sunday, Erdogan was ahead with 52.61 percent, while the challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu was at 47.39 percent. The Anka news agency, which is close to the opposition, put Erdogan in the lead with 50.77 percent based on 90.54 percent of the ballot box, while Kilicdaroglu had 49.23 percent. More than 64 million Turks were called upon to cast their votes.