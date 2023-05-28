Home » According to the electoral office, after counting half of the votes, Erdogan is ahead
Business

According to the electoral office, after counting half of the votes, Erdogan is ahead

by admin
According to the electoral office, after counting half of the votes, Erdogan is ahead

In the runoff election for the presidency in the Türkiye According to the first official interim results, incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a lead. According to the state news agency Anadolu, after the polling stations were closed and 91.55 percent of the ballot boxes opened on Sunday, Erdogan was ahead with 52.61 percent, while the challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu was at 47.39 percent. The Anka news agency, which is close to the opposition, put Erdogan in the lead with 50.77 percent based on 90.54 percent of the ballot box, while Kilicdaroglu had 49.23 percent. More than 64 million Turks were called upon to cast their votes.

See also  Military missions in Niger and Burkina Faso also end on May 1st

You may also like

USA: Biden and McCarthy agree on debt limit

US debt, dodged bankruptcy: there’s an agreement. Biden...

These graphics show the investment race for green...

More than one in 4 Italians blame the...

Why “Spiegel” editor-in-chief Steffen Klusmann has to go

Sustainability, Eni: agreement with the Vietnam Ministry of...

Ali Dharma Academy: GPT-4 replaces a data analyst...

Working Abroad: Why Continental Workation Makes It Possible

Emilia flood, Salvini pressing on the commissioner: “The...

Škoda Kamiq in commercial leasing: Top offer under...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy