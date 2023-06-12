According to the energy reporter, this is how much electricity the Swiss communities consume

Deisswil BE has by far the highest per capita electricity consumption of all Swiss municipalities. The reason for this is obvious.Image: Deisswil near Münchenbuchsee

The impending power shortage was the big topic in winter. It could be prevented, but in which municipality did the residents actually consume the least and the most electricity? That’s the big overview.

The war in Ukraine made us aware that electricity is not available indefinitely. The impending power shortage was averted last winter, but awareness of the resource has increased.

The Federal Office of Energy is trying to bring more transparency into electricity consumption and the transformation of the energy system. An important contribution to this is made by Energy Reporterwhere topics such as electric car shares, solar power consumption and the spread of renewable heating are broken down to the community level.

Since the end of May, the electricity consumption per municipality and capita has also been available in the geoimpact AG project. With this you can now check how much electricity the people in your community consume and how consumption is developing (see info box below for the calculation). On average, electricity consumption per person in Switzerland is 5.7 megawatt hours per year. Here’s how your church is performing:

The Geneva suburbs of Avully, Chancy and Onex have the lowest power consumption. Usually a combination of the following factors is the reason for this: many inhabitants, little industry/commercial and a lot of fossil heating (gas, oil).

Municipalities with the lowest electricity consumption per capita:

Avully GE: 1,90 MWh Chancy GE: 1.90 MWh Onex GE: 1.91 MWh Oberengstringen ZH: 2.14 MWh Bettens VD: 2,42 MWh Saubraz VD: 2,48 MWh Staufen AG: 2.53 MWh Veyrier GE: 2.56 MWh Bag VS: 2.60 MWh Agiez VD: 2,61 MWh

The residents are not to blame

At the other end, Deisswil near Münchenbuchsee is the lone leader with annual electricity consumption of almost 100 megawatt hours per capita. But why do the almost 100 inhabitants use so much more electricity than all other communities? There is a large meat processing plant in Deisswil. This consumes a lot of electricity, which of course has a major impact on per capita consumption with so few residents.

The explanation is also similar for the other municipalities with high consumption and can be briefly described as follows – even if it is difficult to answer in general terms: few inhabitants, a lot of electricity-intensive tourism infrastructure and/or jobs. So it’s not as if the residents of Deisswil are particularly wasteful with electricity.

Municipalities with the highest electricity consumption per capita:

Deisswil near Münchenbuchsee BE: 95.61 MWh Bosco/Gurin TI: 40,20 MWh Riederalp VS: 39,05 MWh Eclépens VD: 38,92 MWh Cerentino TI: 38.50 MWh Bettmeralp VS: 35,90 MWh Bellwald VS: 35,69 MWh Campo (Vallemaggia) TI: 33.25 MWh Novazzano TI: 31,64 MWh Low TI: 31.51 MWh

It is also striking that many municipalities in Valais and Graubünden have high electricity consumption. In addition to tourism, with mostly few residents, the fact that electrical resistance heating is often used in Valais, for example, also plays a role here.