According to the former economy minister, Russia’s economy is “in the shit”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Peter Muhly – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Former Russian economy minister Andrey Nechayev has sharply criticized the country’s economy, which has been hit by the sanctions. “It’s not the bad thing that our economy sucks, it’s that we decided to put up with it,” Andrey Nechayev said at a financial forum last week, as „The Insider“ reported. According to this, Russia already exceeded its budget deficit plan in the first four months of 2023.

A video of his comment at a panel discussion was released by the Russian media outlet on May 16 Vecherniye Vedomosti uploaded to Telegram. Nechayev’s comment sparked nervous laughter from the audience, as the video shows. One person even applauded.

Russian energy revenues collapse

Nechayev, who died in 1992-1993 after the fall of the Soviet Union of Russia was the first economics minister, has been warning of an economic crisis for the country for a long time. According to The Insider, Russia has already exceeded its budget deficit plan in the first four months of 2023. Nechayev said Moscow has enough reserves to cover the deficit for just a year but will need to borrow after that.

Russia reported a federal budget deficit of 3.42 trillion rubles, or $42.5 billion, in the first four months of 2023, beating its full-year plan of 2.9 trillion rubles. The economic situation is not surprising – Russia’s energy revenues collapsed by 50 percent in the first quarter of 2023.

The former minister is not the first prominent spokesman to speak out before Russia’s technological decline after the sanctions warns. “The world will evolve, but Russia will only use some second-rate technologies and devote enormous resources to replicate what already exists in the world but cannot be imported,” Oleg Vjugin, a former senior finance minister, told the news agency „Reuters“ in a conversation in September 2022.

This article was translated from English by Klemens Handke. You can find the original here.