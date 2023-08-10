Economy “Alarming”

According to the health insurance company, absenteeism due to mental stress is increasing sharply

Status: 09.08.2023

According to a study, mental stress leads to drastically more absenteeism from work (symbol image)

A study by the KKH Kaufmännische Krankenkasse shows that mental illnesses lead to absenteeism more frequently. Compared to the same period last year, there was an increase of 85 percent.

According to a recent study by the KKH commercial health insurance company, the mental stress on working people in Germany increased massively in the first half of 2023. The absenteeism due to mental illness has risen to 303 lost days per 100 own insured persons – an increase of 85 percent compared to the same period last year, the health insurance company announced on Wednesday. Accordingly, 164 lost days were registered in the first half of 2022, and 137 in the first six months of 2021. “This development is alarming, because we have almost reached the level of the entire year 2022,” commented the KKH occupational psychologist Antje Judick.

Because in the whole of 2022, the health insurance company registered 339 days of absence per 100 insured persons due to depression, adjustment disorders or anxiety disorders. In 2021 and 2020 it was 287 and in the pre-Corona year 2019 around 274 days. For the study, the number of calendar days with a medical certificate from compulsorily insured and voluntarily insured members was evaluated. According to its own statements, the commercial health insurance company is one of the largest nationwide statutory health insurance companies with more than 1.6 million insured persons.

In May, the opinion research institute Forsa surveyed 1,004 people between the ages of 18 and 70 nationwide on behalf of the KKH commercial health insurance company, including 722 employed people.

