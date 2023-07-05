Germany According to the operator

The federal government pays 243 million for failed car tolls

As of: 7:12 p.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

243 million in damages for failed car toll “bitter”

Federal Minister of Transport Volker Wissing described the compensation due for the breach of the car toll in the amount of 243 million euros as a “bitter sum”. At the same time, the FDP politician said in Berlin that the federal government had done damage limitation.

The CSU wanted it at all costs: the car toll. The project was stopped as illegal. The operating company then demanded damages of 560 million euros. An arbitration procedure has now awarded her 253 million euros. The decision is not yet effective.

According to the operator, there has been an agreement in the dispute over compensation for the failed car toll. As the Kapsch company announced on Wednesday in a mandatory stock exchange announcement, a payment of 243 million euros from the federal government is to be expected “due to a comparative agreement reached with the Federal Republic of Germany”. First reported the “mirror” about it. More on that shortly.

The toll – a CSU prestige project in the then federal government – was stopped in June 2019 by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) as illegal. Immediately afterwards, the federal government terminated the contracts with the intended operators, and they initially demanded 560 million euros in damages. The federal government and the then Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) strictly rejected the claims. Arbitration proceedings then followed.

also read

The 243 million euros should therefore be paid to the company Autoticket – the joint venture of the toll specialist Kapsch and the ticket provider Eventim should be the operator of the car toll. With the payment, “the mutual claims from the operator contract would be settled and compared,” explained Kapsch. The comparative agreement is expected to be finalized and executed in the coming days and thus take effect.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Kick-off” is WELT’s daily news podcast. The most important topic analyzed by WELT editors and the dates of the day. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts or directly by RSS-Feed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

